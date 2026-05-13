Best Bets and Predictions for May 13: Picks for Cubs vs. Braves, Wild vs. Avalanche, and More)

The road to betting $100 every day for a year bounced back with a strong performance on Tuesday night. After going 0-3 on Monday, we went 2-2 for a profit of $34.40 thanks to cashing in on both Josh Doan to record a point at plus-money and Tomas Hertl to score for the Golden Knights at +350.

We move on to tonight's action, hoping to find some momentum in Major League Baseball. Let's dive into my best plays for Wednesday.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (+$34.40)

YTD: 236-229-4 (+$461.30)

May 12 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Parker Messick UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-110) via Bet99

$25: Braves +122 vs. Cubs via FanDuel

$25: Simeon Woods Richardson UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-119) via DraftKings

$25: Wild vs. Avalanche UNDER 6.5 (-114) via FanDuel

Angels vs. Guardians Best Bet

Pick: $25 on Parker Messick UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)

You might be seeing the Angels' strikeout numbers so far this season and rush to your sportsbook app to bet the OVER on Parker Messick's strikeout total this afternoon, but there's more to that bet than meets the eye. Messick is a left-handed pitcher, and while the Angels have by far the worst strikeout rate against righties at 26.4%, that number drops to 23.5% when facing left-handed pitchers.

Messick is averaging 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings through his first eight starts this season, but considering he averaged just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings last season, I expect some small regression from him in that area soon.

Cubs vs. Braves Best Bet

Pick: $25 on Braves +122

I get that the Cubs have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers in this game, with Shota Imanaga taking on JR Ritchie of the Braves, but I don't think that means Atlanta deserves to be a +122 home underdog tonight.

There's little to separate these two offenses, both of which have been some of the best in the Majors this season, but one area that does favor the Braves is their bullpen. They have the second-best bullpen ERA at 3.20, while the Cubs come in at 3.77.

If the Braves can get to Imanaga early, or survive Ritchie's start and drag this game into the late innings, the advantage could swing back in Atlanta's favor.

Marlins vs. Twins Best Bet

Pick: $25 on Simeon Woods Richardson UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-119)

I'm going to flirt with the strategy of betting on some pitchers who I believe are in for some positive regression sooner rather than later. One of those pitchers is Simeon Woods Richardson of the Twins. He admittedly has been bad this season, sporting an ERA of 6.92 and a WHIP of 1.718, but to see those numbers after back-to-back solid seasons in 2024 and 2025 makes me think he's eventually going to work out of his early-season slump.

Tonight's start, being a home game against a Marlins lineup that ranks just 24th in wRC+ over the past 30 days, could be the perfect time for the Twins' starter to begin to turn things around.

Wild vs. Avalanche Best Bet

Pick: $25 on UNDER 6.5 (-114)

I placed this same bet two nights ago, and it lost in devastating fashion with two empty net goals being scored in the final 35 seconds of the game. I'm going back to the well with the same bet tonight.

I simply refuse to believe these two teams, who were two of the best defensive teams in the league in the regular season, will continue to play in high-scoring games. At one point or another, they're going to start to play closer to how they did throughout the first 82 games of the season, and if they do, this under will come through for us tonight.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

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