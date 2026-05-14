Best Bets and Predictions for May 14: Picks for PGA Championship Round 1

Day 129 of Betting $100 Every Day suffered a bit of bad luck on Wednesday. Parker Messick pitched 6.2 innings, and his final out recorded was his seventh strikeout, just enough for us to lose the UNDER 6.5 strikeouts. We then experienced deja vu in Wild vs. Avalanche, with two goals being scored in the final three minutes of the game, which led to us losing the UNDER 6.5.

We move on to Thursday and away from Major League Baseball and the NHL Playoffs for at least a day. The PGA Championship begins today, so let's key in on a few Round 1 props that I love for Thursday's golf action.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-3 (-$44.50)

YTD: 237-232-4 (+$416.80)

May 14 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Scottie Scheffler Round 1 Score UNDER 67.5 (+110) via FanDuel

$25: Cameron Young Round 1 Score UNDER 68.5 (+108) via DraftKings

$25: Russell Henley -126 vs. Justin Rose via DraftKings

$25: Rasmus Hojgaard -102 vs. Michael Block/Dustin Johnson via DraftKings

Scottie Scheffler Round 1 Score UNDER 67.5 (+110)

I think we're going to see a low-scoring affair this weekend, and the betting market has agreed. I bet the winning score to bet UNDER 267.5 at +102 earlier this week, and as of writing this article, that line has moved to UNDER 266.5 at -152.

With that in mind, let's bet on the best golfer in the world getting off to a hot start today. Aronimink plays as a Par 70, so we need Scheffler to shoot -3 or better for this bet to cash, and I see that well within the realm of possibility.

Cameron Young Round 1 Score UNDER 68.5 (+108)

Another golfer I'm going to bet on to get off to a hot start is Cameron Young. He's one of the most popular picks to win this week, and for good reason. He has played the best golf of his career this season, including winning the Players Championship. He's also a picture-perfect fit for this course, so let's see if he gets off to a hot start on Thursday.

Russell Henley -126 vs. Justin Rose

This bet is more of a fade of Justin Rose than anything else. He has struggled in his last two starts since making the shocking move of switching to McLaren irons. He has finished T65 and T45 in his last two starts since the switch.

Russell Henley may not thrive at a course where length seems important, but he's a high-floor player, and to be Rose in the first round, his B- stuff should be good enough to get the job done.

Rasmus Hojgaard -102 vs. Michael Block/Dustin Johnson

I'm absolutely shocked that Rasmus Hojgaard is available at -102 to beat Michael Block and Dustin Johnson. Hojgaard certainly hasn't had his best stuff this season, but let's focus on the two golfers he's paired with.

The T15 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship is a fun story for Michael Block, but he missed the cut at this event the past two seasons and missed the cut in 11 of his 12 professional starts since then. The only time he made the cut was at the ISPS Handa Australian Open in 2023.

Duston Johnson has also been a shell of himself since joining LIV. He has made the cut at just six of his last 10 majors, and hasn't finished inside the top 15 in his last four starts on LIV.

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