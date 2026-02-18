Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for BYU-Arizona, DePaul-Seton Hall, and More)

We suffered a losing night on Tuesday with my three Daily Dunk picks, losing on TCU against UCF and missing the OVER between Wisconsin and Ohio State by three points. Thankfully, Michigan State was able to cover against UCLA, which not only got us a win, but also gave us an unbelievable soundbite from Bruins head coach, Mick Cronin.

We move on to Wednesday's slate of games and I'm looking to finally have a profitable day this week. Let's dive into my top three plays.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

North Dakota State -1.5 (-108) vs. South Dakota State

DePaul +8.5 (-118) vs. Seton Hall

Arizona -12.5 (-110) vs. BYU

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Prediction

North Dakota State is the better team in almost every metric, so I'm surprised the Bison are set as just 1.5-point favorites. They outrank South Dakota State in effective field goal percentage, defensive efficiency, and effective possession ratio. Not only that, but North Dakota State is one of the few teams in college basketball that has shot better when playing on the road this season. Its effective field goal percentage improves by 3.8% when playing away from its home court.

I'll back the Bison as a short road favorite.

Pick: North Dakota State -1.5 (-108)

DePaul vs. Seton Hall Prediction

Asking Seton Hall to cover an 8.5-point spread is a tall order. The Pirates rank just 310th in effective field goal percentage, coming in as one of the worst shooting teams in a major conference. Not only that, but Seton Hall is primarily a two-point shooting team, rarely attempting a 3-point shot, and now they have to face a DePaul team that ranks 29th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 46.9% from two-point range.

DePaul is the far better shooting team, ranking 194th in effective field goal percentage, so they have all the tools it'll take to keep this game close against Seton Hall.

Pick: DePaul +8.5 (-118)

BYU vs. Arizona Prediction

It's time for Arizona to bounce back in a big way tonight, and don't be surprised by the big spread. Not only has BYU proven to not be as good as we all thought early in the season, but they recently lost Richie Saunders to an injury, one of their best players. Now, they have to lean almost completely on AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III when they face one of the best teams in the country.

Arizona attacks the interior of its opponents, and now the Wildcats get to face a Cougars team that struggles in that area, allowing teams to shoot 50% from two-point range, which ranks outside the top 100.

I'll lay the big spread with Arizona.

Pick: Arizona -12.5 (-110)

