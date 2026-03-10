Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Santa Clara-Gonzaga, Maryland-Oregon, and More)

The Daily Dunk had been running too hot; we were due for Gamblor the Gambling God to strike us down a notch, and that's what happened on Monday night, going 0-3 with my three players.

All we can do is dust ourselves off and try to regain some momentum on Tuesday. Power conference tournaments are scheduled to begin today, while smaller conference tournaments continue to wrap up. I have two bets on conference finals and one on a Big Ten first-round matchup. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Oregon -3.5 (-120) vs. Maryland

Monmouth Team Total UNDER 65.5 (-120)

Gonzaga -6.5 (-110) vs. Santa Clara

Maryland vs. Oregon Prediction

Neither of these teams is good, but in my opinion, Maryland is far worse, and many metrics would agree with that. For example, Oregon ranks 255th in effective field goal percentage and 237th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Maryland ranks 311th and 315th in those two metrics.

Oregon defeated Maryland by a score of 64-54 on the Terps' home court, shooting 49% from the field while keeping Maryland to shooting 28%.

That's enough for me to back Oregon on Tuesday afternoon.

Pick: Oregon -3.5 (-120)

Monmouth vs. Hofstra Prediction

Monmouth is already a poor shooting team, ranking 262nd in the country in effective field goal percentage. They have a tough matchup ahead of them when they face a Hofstra team that ranks 46th in defensive efficiency.

Thanks look even worse when you dive into the stylistic matchup. Monmouth is 76th in the country in two-point shot rate, with 65.8% of its shots coming from two-point range. Hofstra is built to shut down that type of offense, ranking third in college basketball in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 43.9% from two-point range.

These two teams have already faced each other twice this season, and Monmouth scored 57 points and 64 points in those games, the latter of which came in an overtime game.

Pick: Monmouth Team Total UNDER 65.5 (-120)

Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga Prediction

Gonzaga is on a completely different level compared to Santa Clara. The Bulldogs might be underrated at this point in the season for the first time in recent history. They rank 26th in the country in effective field goal percentage and second in defensive efficiency.

Gonzaga also ranks 19th in the country in two-point shot rate, with 69.4% of its shots coming from two-point range. The Bulldogs now get to face a Broncos team that ranks 233rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 52.9% from two-point range. Gonzaga is going to be able to target that weakness of Santa Clara, leading them to a win and cover tonight.

Pick: Gonzaga -6.5 (-110)

