Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Tennessee-Missouri, Minnesota-Michigan, and More)

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Minnesota +21.5 (-102) vs. Michigan

Missouri +3.5 (-110) vs. Tennessee

Iowa State -13.5 (-102) vs. Utah

Minnesota vs. Michigan Prediction

I think Minnesota is better than its record indicates, so this spread is a few too many points in favor of Michigan. Believe it or not, the Golden Gophers are 75th in effective field goal percentage and 92nd in defensive efficiency, which are both much better than you'd expect from a 13-14 team.

I'm also hoping that Minnesota's slow pace of play, ranking 358th in adjusted pace, will help prevent Michigan from having enough possessions to completely pull away in this game.

The Wolverines will absolutely win this game, but can they cover a 21.5-point spread against an underrated Minnesota team? I don't think so.

Pick: Minnesota +21.5 (-102)

Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction

The key to being able to hang with Tennessee is defending the interior. Tennessee ranks 43rd in the country in two-point shot rate, with 67.5% of its shots coming from two-point range. That fits right into Missouri's defensive strengths. The Tigers allow teams to shoot just 47.3% from two-point range, which is the 40th-best mark in the nation.

Tennessee's road splits are also concerning for anyone betting on the Vols. Their effective field goal percentage drops 7.1% when playing on the road compared to at home. That's going to make going up against the strong Missouri front court even more difficult.

I'll take the points with the Tigers in tonight's SEC showdown.

Pick: Missouri +3.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. Utah Prediction

This Big 12 matchup is a battle between one of the best defenses in the conference and one of the worst. Iowa State ranks seventh in the country in defensive efficiency, while Utah ranks 293rd. I don't see how the Utes are going to be able to hang with an Iowa State team that not only outranks them by a wide margin defensively, but they also can overpower them with their shooting, ranking 13th in the country in effective field goal percentage.

Iowa State's biggest strength is its ability to create extra scoring chances through rebounding and turnovers, ranking fifth in the country in extra scoring chances at +6.2. Utah struggles in that area, having an extra scoring chances margin of -2.6, ranking 294th in college basketball.

This is a terrible stylistic matchup for Utah. I'll lay the points with Iowa State.

Pick: Iowa State -13.5 (-102)

