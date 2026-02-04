Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Texas A&M-Alabama, Michigan State-Minnesota)

We suffered a couple of bad beats in yesterday's edition of Daily Dunk. DePaul fouled down 10 with 15 seconds left to lose the cover, and then 22 points were scored in the final two minutes between Indiana and USC for the UNDER to lose. At least we avoided the reverse sweep by comfortably winning Indiana State -2.5.

We move on to Wednesday's slate of games, and I'll do my best to get back on track with a profitable night. Let's dive into my three best bets.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Seton Hall vs. Villanova OVER 134.5 (-105)

Minnesota +8.5 (-110) vs. Michigan State

Texas A&M +8.5 (-120) vs. Alabama

Seton Hall vs. Villanova Prediction

Both teams' offensive strengths line up with their opponent's weaknesses in this game, so I expect the total to go OVER. Villanova is primarily a three-point shooting team, and Seton Hall ranks 77th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 31.9% from beyond the arc. Also, 31.6% of the points scored against the Pirates come from three-point range, which ranks 193rd amongst all teams.

On the other side, Seton Hall is primarily a two-point shooting team, and Villanova ranks 117th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 50.1% from two-point range.

I expect both teams to find offensive success tonight, so I'll bet the OVER.

Pick: OVER 134.5 (-105)

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Prediction

Minnesota is much better than its record indicates, ranking 110th in effective field goal percentage and 102nd in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Michigan State ranks 80th and 10th in those two metrics.

36.6% of the points scored against Michigan State comes from three-point shots, which ranks 334th in college basketball. That's bad news for them tonight as they take on a Minnesota team that excels on the perimeter.

I'll take the points with the Golden Gophers at home.

Pick: Minnesota +8.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Prediction

I'm surprised to see Texas A&M as this big an underdog tonight. I believe Alabama to be one of the most overrated teams in the country, and Texas A&M outranks the Crimson Tide in several metrics, inclduing in effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency.

Alabama's defense has been a real problem for them this season, ranking 197th in defensive efficiency. They don't have the level of shooting they've had in years past to make up for the lack of defense, so they're going to continue to lose games they have no business losing. I'll gladly take the points with the Aggies.

Pick: Texas A&M +8.5 (-120)

