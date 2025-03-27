Best College Basketball Predictions and Picks Today (How to Bet March Madness Sweet 16)
2025 NCAA Tournament action resumes on Thursday with a quartet of college basketball action.
No. 1 seed in the West Region, Florida will face No. 4 seed Maryland after the Terps picked up a win at the buzzer to advance to the Sweet 16. While that game features plenty of high-level play, there are a pair of other games on tap, including BYU vs. Alabama and Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, to help round out Thursday night action.
Here’s three best bets for the Sweet 16 slate!
Best College Basketball Bets for Sweet 16 Thursday
- BYU vs. Alabama OVER 175.5
- Maryland (+6.5) vs. Florida
- Texas Tech (-5.5) vs. Arkansas
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
I think this game can look very similar to BYU’s second-round matchup against Wisconsin, where both offenses scored seemingly at will to finish with 180 points.
Of course, the total is adjusted to an incredibly high-scoring game with Alabama ranking first in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, but I still find myself siding with the over.
The Cougars do a good job of denying transition opportunities, but it has rarely faced a team with the type of pace that the Crimson Tide play with. While it denies it, it still rates as the bottom third in terms of efficiency against transition defense.
Similar to matchups against Arizona, who relentlessly hunts transition opportunities and shots at the rim, the Cougars allowed an average of 90.5 points per game in a season split against the Wildcats. On top of that, Alabama is even more aggressive than the Wildcats in that regard.
On the other hand, BYU should be able to get whatever it wants in the halfcourt, sixth in the nation in effective field goal percentage and has been able to handle drop coverage all season, which is what the Crimson Tide play on defense.
Look for the likes of Egor Demin to get into the paint and find spot-up shooters beyond the arc where the team is flush with shot-making while also being willing to run with the Crimson Tide when the opportunities present themselves.
It’s a sky high total, but the only way to bet it is to go over.
PICK: OVER 175.5
Maryland vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
This game will be among the most entertaining of the Sweet 16, and I’m going to side with the underdog Terrapins to cover the spread.
Maryland doesn’t run a deep bench, but its starting five can go toe-to-toe with the No. 1 seed in the West Region as the group has the size to challenge Florida on the glass and around the rim while also having the shooting to keep up from the perimeter.
The Terps are not as reliant on the three-point shot but are shooting better than the highly touted Gators from deep, hitting 37% of their shots from distance compared to the Gators' 35%. Further, the Florida defense doesn’t pressure the ball as much as the Terps' relentless defense does. The Terps are top 50 in turnover percentage on defense against the Gators, who are below the national average at 192nd.
Can Maryland win the shot volume battle? While Florida is known for its imposing size and rebounding prowess, the team is eighth in rebounding percentage, but Maryland is 74th and makes up for it by turning over opponents at a far higher clip.
I think this game is far closer than the number indicates, with Maryland’s ability to match Florida in key categories like shot volume, shot efficiency, and overall talent.
Now, Florida will be the best team Maryland has faced this season, but the team hasn't lost a game by more than six points this season, and I believe the group is talented enough to hang.
Take the Terps to cover.
PICK: Maryland +6.5
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
I like Texas Tech to take care of business in the Sweet 16 against an Arkansas team that faced two incredibly limited offenses in the first two rounds.
The Razorbacks got to the second weekend in close games, two teams that were poor shooting teams, primarily from the perimeter with Kansas ranked 77th in effective field goal percentage and St. John’s ranked 262nd.
Arkansas has been able to lean on its overall talent and pedigree to outlast those teams, but that won’t be the case against a spaced-out Texas Tech offense that is 29th in the country in effective field goal percentage.
Texas Tech is a loaded two-way roster with superior shot making, but also the physicality on the defensive side of the ball around Toppin and veteran forward Darrion Williams, who ranks top 100 in the country in defensive rebounding rate.
The Razorbacks will need to run on the Red Raiders to get easy buckets in transition, but the team is an elite transition denial team and forces teams to operate in the halfcourt, which will shift this game towards the favorite, who is in line to cover the spread.
PICK: Texas Tech -5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.