Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (Bet Arthur Kaluma to Have Big Performance vs. Xavier)
The NCAA Tournament has begun! Alabama State and UNC will advance to the Round of 64 and now we have two more First Four matchups tonight.
You can find my best overall bets for Mount St. Mary's vs. American and Xavier vs. Texas here, but in this article, I'm also going to break down my best prop bets for each game.
We are targeting the points prop for both players, find out if we are going over or under below!
Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today, NCAA Tournament First Four
- Dola Adebayo 6+ Rebounds (-102) via FanDuel
- Arthur Kaluma OVER 11.5 Points (+100) via BetMGM
Dola Adebayo 6+ Rebounds (-102)
Mount St. Mary's has a huge rebounding advantage in this game. The Mountaineers rank 47th in the country in rebounding percentage, grabbing 52.8% of boards, and now they face an American University team that ranks just 283rd in that stat, grabbing just 47.8% of boards.
Dola Adebayo (not related to Bam), is poised to have a huge performance on the glass. He's averaging 6.9 rebounds per game this season and he's reached 9+ rebounds in three of his last four games.
Arthur Kaluma OVER 11.5 Points (+100)
The weakness of the Xavier defense is its interior, meaning tonight could set up for a big game of one of the big men from the Longhorn's Arthur Kaluma. He's already averaging 12.4 points per game, so all he has to do is reach his season average against a weak Xavier interior and we're going to cash this bet at +100 odds.
