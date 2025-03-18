Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (How to Bet on RJ Davis in NCAA Tournament)
The NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday night with a pair of First Four matchups!
With two games on the docket from Dayton, Ohio, let’s turn our attention to the growing player prop market in college basketball to key in on two key guards for the pair of matchups, including Alabama State’s Amarr Knox and North Carolina’s RJ Davis.
We are targeting the points prop for both players, find out if we are going over or under below!
Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today, NCAA Tournament First Four
- Amarr Knox OVER 14.5 Points (-110)
- RJ Davis UNDER 16.5 Points (-110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Amarr Knox OVER 14.5 Points (-110)
The sophomore guard struggled in the Hornets SWAC Tournament title run, failing to break double digits in all three games, but I’m going to trust the team’s highest usage player to contribute in this matchup.
On the year, Knox is averaging 14.3 points per game, but has proven to be a reliable threat to get to the free throw line with more than four attempts per game.
In a game that features contrasting styles with Alabama State’s more up-tempo attack trying to pressure the Saint Francis ball handlers and putting pressure on the rim on offense, Knox will feature prominently in the game plan.
Knox went over this mark in seven of 13 non conference games, so while this is a fair number, I’m going to skew over.
RJ Davis UNDER 16.5 Points (-110)
Davis will draw a tricky matchup against San Diego State’s pack-line defense that will have Magoon Gwath back on the floor in this one to protect the rim.
The senior guard has struggled to find consistent scoring all season, posting a sub-50% effective field goal percentage while averaging three fewer field goal attempts on the year.
The veteran guard has taken a step back this season both volume wise and efficiency wise and given his shaky 3-point shooting -- 34% on the year, I don’t trust him to have a high scoring output in the First Four.
San Diego State is built on its defense, and will try to limit North Carolina’s transition output and force the team to operate in the halfcourt, which can create problems for the way Davis’ game has trended this season.
He’s averaging 17 points per game this season, but I believe that this matchup sets up for him to go under.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.