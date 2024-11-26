Best College Football Picks Straight Up for Every Top 25 Game in Week 14
With one week left in the regular season, who will finish the season on a high note?
There’s plenty to play for for many teams, namely teams like Texas and Texas A&M, who will play for a spot in the SEC Championship Game as well as possibly in the College Football Playoff. Get our picks for each game on who will win straight up below!
Season Record: 149-55
Best College Football Picks Straight Up for Week 14
Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tulane -530
Oregon State vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Boise State -1250
Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Pick: Colorado -750
The Buffaloes are massive favorites in this game as Oklahoma State is starting its rebuilding process early going to the freshman Maealiuaki Smith.
The Pokes offense has had flashes all season, but the team has lacked the ability to get any stops on defense and I expect that to be a similar case on Friday against Colorado’s offense.
Oklahoma State’s defense has allowed the following point totals to opponents last season: 22, 42, 38, 38, 38, 42, 38, 56. It’s not pretty.
For the Buffaloes, the team’s hopes of making the Big 12 title game is in serious jeopardy, needing some help to breakthrough, but this will be the team’s final home game with a favorable matchup.
I view this as an opportunity for the Buffs to make a final statement in terms of Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy candidacy. I think the team comes out and takes the top off the Cowboys defense with a handful of explosive plays and finds plenty of scoring chances.
In a game that can quickly devolve into an offensive showcase, I’ll side with the Buffaloes offense as the clear constant in this game.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss -4000
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -1400
Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -1300
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Pick: Vanderbilt +330
South Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson -134
Two elite defensive lines meet two suspect offensive lines in this in-state matchup with College Football Playoff stakes.
I’m going to pump the brakes on South Carolina’s offensive onslaught as the team has been much improved, but still has allowed nearly as many sacks as any team in the country, bottom 10 in the nation.
This will be a step up in class for the Gamecocks on the road, and while I do have some concerns about the Tigers ability to block South Carolina, I do believe the team can win a tight game at home.
Make sure to keep an eye on Clemson’s injury report ahead of this one after suffering several injuries on the offensive line in recent weeks.
UTSA vs. Army Prediction and Pick
Pick: Army -285
Illinois vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
Pick: Illinois -300
Maryland vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State -4000
Notre Dame vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame -275
Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Auburn +330
Miami (Florida) vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami (Florida) –325
Cal vs. SMU Prediction and Pick
Pick: SMU -490
Arizona State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arizona State -315
Arizona State is one win away from a Big 12 title game appearance in its first season in the league, but the team must get past in-state foe Arizona on the road.
Last season, the roles were reversed for these two as Arizona was enjoying a big season and Arizona State was in disarray and the Wildcats won 59-23.
I see ASU getting some revenge against an Arizona team that has been rarely competitive in Big 12 play. Outside of a lone win against a Houston team that is at the outside of a rebuild, the Wildcats have lost six of eight Big 12 games by double digits.
Arkansas vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri -150
Long-time rivals meet and I favor the home team in this one that has righted the ship with a fully healthy backfield that includes veteran quarterback Brady Cook and transfer running back Nate Noel.
Arkansas has been a frisky all season long, but typically in the role as a big underdog where staying within ear shot cashes tickets against the spread, not to win on the road.
The Hogs got to bowl eligibility last week, I like Mizzou to take care of business at home.
Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana -5000
Washington vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -1050
Kansas State vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas State +118
Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas -225
While there are plenty of concerns for Texas going on the road to face Texas A&M in a renewed rivalry matchups, I will side with the Longhorns to end the Aggies quest for a College Football Playoff berth.
The Longhorns faced a Collin Klein-led offense last season and while the scoreboard showed 30 points for Kansas State in an overtime victory, Klein’s offense only had about five yards per play.
This is a limited Texas A&M offense that is over-reliant on Marcel Reed as a rusher as he is still a limited passer, which makes me comfortable with trusting this Longhorns defense to shut down the home underdog and find enough answers to win a low scoring affair.
Nevada vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
Pick: UNLV -1050
Houston vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
Pick: Houston +400
Look out for this one late at night.
We’ve seen Houston pushed out of a few games due to a negative game script, but I wonder if the team can get its ground game going against BYU, who is below the national average in EPA/Rush and struggles to get pressure on the quarterback.
If Houston can shorten this game, I believe the team is live to spring the titanic upset on Saturday night with BYU still in the mix for a Big 12 title berth.
