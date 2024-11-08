Best College Football Player Props for Week 11: Trust Jalen Milroe in Alabama's Showdown vs. LSU
There are plenty of big games on the college football docket for Week 11, headlined by two SEC matchups that feature plenty of College Football Playoff implications.
Let's talk player props for these big games, including Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart against Georgia and Alabama's dynamic signal caller Jalen Milroe against LSU. Both players are as impactful as any to Saturday's CFP-related results, but how should we target their specific performances?
Find out below!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 11
- Devin Neal OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
- Jaxson Dart UNDER 272.5 Passing Yards
- Jalen Milroe OVER 46.5 Rushing Yards
Devin Neal OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Neal draws an incredibly advantageous matchup against Iowa State on Saturday, a defense that is outside the top 100 in yards per carry allowed on the season.
The running back is typically the featured back, but I expect even more volume for Neal with backup Daniel Hishaw Jr. not appearing on the depth chart this week.
Neal is an explosive rusher with an incredibly high ceiling. He has at least 14 carries in all but two games on the season and has cleared 100 yards in five of eight games.
While his output has dipped in Big 12 play, he has faced an elite group of rush defenses throughout, but still cleared 100 yards against the likes of West Virginia and Houston, who are each top 40 in EPA/Rush.
Off a BYE, and with a plus matchup, I expect Neal to get his fair share of carries and soar over the total.
Jaxson Dart UNDER 272.5 Passing Yards
With a Wednesday injury report that featured 26 names, Ole Miss’ could be short-handed on Saturday against Georgia. While players are already trending in the right direction, the questions around star wide receiver Tre Harris continues to linger.
Either way, I’m going under on Dart’s passing yard prop.
While the nation’s leading passer is fresh off a 515-yard performance against Arkansas, this is a player who passed for only 112 yards against Georgia last season. Sure, this is a new season, but there are plenty of questions for the Rebels offense against the best defense it has faced this season.
The offensive line has been battling injuries and ineffective play in SEC play that was a massive concern ahead of the team’s 63-point outburst against Arkansas, and I’m not overlooking the four games prior where Ole miss struggled to block the likes of Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU.
Further, without Henry Parrish Jr, available, the Rebels will be down its top running back, so the Bulldogs can focus more resources towards defending the pass.
To make matters worse, weather is expected to play a role in this one with rain in the forecast throughout the afternoon.
This number is skewed towards Dart’s season-long metrics, but I can’t look past the fact that Georgia is the toughest defense the Rebels have faced and the group is far from complete in addition to his struggles last season.
Jalen Milroe OVER 46.5 Rushing Yards
With a BYE week to rest up, I expect head coach Kalen DeBoer to use Jalen Milroe as a runner in this game often.
We saw DeBoer deploy Milroe as a ball carrier against Georgia early and often as he carried the ball 16 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and this game carries similar significance.
Further, I’m not sold on the LSU mid-season leap on defense. While the unit is better than last season, the team hasn’t faced a mobile quarterback all too much, and the team was just torn to shreds by Texas A&M’s Marcell Reed in the second half in Week 9 for nearly seven yards per carry.
Last season, Milroe rushed for 155 yards on 20 carries in the win at home against LSU, and while he may not put up that big of a number, I need to go over this number given the stakes and the propensity for Milroe to take off.
