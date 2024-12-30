Best College Football Playoff Prop Bets Today: Trevor Etienne a Must Bet in CFP
We have four College Football Playoff matchups between two days with plenty of bets available!
Let’s key in on player props for three of the matchups, including Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, who is in line for a big effort against a banged up Notre Dame defensive line. Etienne showed what he can do at close to 100% in the SEC Championship, and with extra rest, should be able to run wild on the Fighting Irish.
Find out how I’m backing Etienne in the player prop market as well as two others for the CFP quarters.
Best Prop Bets for College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
- Harrison Wallace OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
- Cam Skattebo OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards
- Trevor Etienne OVER 69..5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Harrison Wallace OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Wallace had four catches on seven targets for 48 yards against SMU in the first round victory, and he continues to be mispriced as the Nittany Lions top wide receiver option.
The Penn State offense is focused on running the ball with Kaytron Allen and Nichols Singleton and work in tight end Tyler Warren all over the field, but when it comes to wide receivers, the ball is centered around getting the ball to Wallace.
Wallace averages five targets per game on the season, but that number has climbed to nearly six over the last six games. Further, he has gone over this number in nine straight games.
It’s the postseason, the game is going to focus on the key players, and the usage will continue to go up on those players like Wallace. I’m going over.
Cam Skattebo OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards
I expect Skattebo to get his full work load in this one, but I’m going to target his receiving yards total in a game script that may force the Sun Devils to pass more.
Skattebo has been utilized plenty in the pass game, garnering 42 targets with 37 catches for 506 yards.
This number is closer to a below average output, but as a double digit underdog, I’m going to count on Skattebo to get a higher than average workload. For what it’s worth, Skattebo has three or more targets in eight of 12 games.
Trevor Etienne OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards
With Stockton stepping in for Carson Beck, I believe that Georgia will lean on its ground game to get past Notre Dame with timely passes.
The Florida transfer Etienne has battled injuries this season, but even playing hurt against Texas we saw his upside in the SEC Championship, rushing for 94 yards on 16 carries.
With another three weeks to heal up, Etienne should be at full strength for this one and I like him to clear this mark with heavy volume. The Notre Dame rush defense is outside the top 40 in EPA/Rush and will struggle to keep up with the size of Georgia as the team will be at a talent deficit for arguably the first time all season.
Further, Notre Dame will be without defensive tackle Rylie Mills for this one after he suffered a knee injury against Indiana, which should open up the middle of the ND defensive line for Etienne to take advantage.
The clear lead back in a rush-minded game script, Etienne should soar over this total on volume alone.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.