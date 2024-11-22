Best College Football Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Oklahoma in Week 13
Alabama's pursuit of an SEC title continues in Norman, Oklahoma against the Sooners in Week 13 primetime action.
The Sooners have struggled in its first season in SEC play, but can the team show some signs of life as it looks for a signature win? The team had extra preparation for this one and can use Jackson Arnold's arm as a weapon against a suspect Alabama secondary.
Here are two player props for the Sooners' signal caller.
Best Player Props for Alabama vs. Oklahoma in Week 13
- Jackson Arnold OVER 173.5 Passing Yards
- Jackson Arnold UNDER 30.5 Rushing Yards
Jackson Arnold OVER 173.5 Passing Yards
This is a median outcome for Arnold, who has gone over this in three of the last four games since being reinserted into the starting lineup.
While he will face a vaunted Alabama pass rush, the team’s secondary leaves some to be desired, outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense.
With a BYE week to prepare, I believe we see Oklahoma look to scheme up some explosive plays in a likely negative game script that can get Arnold over this total.
Jackson Arnold UNDER 30.5 Rushing Yards
While I believe Arnold can be a threat to go over his passing yards prop, I can’t say the same about his rushing yards.
Yes, Arnold has gone over this mark in the last three games, but I can’t look past the 29 sacks against seven FBS opponents this season that can harm his rushing output.
Alabama has a top 30 pass rush, per Pro Football Focus, and is top 20 in the country in EPA/Rush.
I don’t believe that Arnold can get loose in this one and that he needs to rely on passing quickly behind his poor offensive line.
Sacks can play too big of a role, I’ll go under.
