Best College Football Prop Bets for Boise State vs. Penn State in College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
The Fiesta Bowl pits Penn State against Mountain West Champion Boise State in what should be an entertaining affair that features two of the best rush offenses in the country.
The Boise State offense is buoyed by the Heisman Trophy runner up Ashton Jeanty and the team’s elite ground game, but will face its stiffest test in the Nittany Lions vaunted defense. However, can Jeanty still go over his lowest rushing yard prop of the season?
Let’s break it down with our favorite player props of the Fiesta Bowl.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Penn State vs. Boise State
- Harrison Wallace OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
- Ashton Jeanty OVER 135.5 Rushing Yards
- Drew Allar UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Harrison Wallace OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Wallace had four catches on seven targets for 48 yards against SMU in the first round victory, and he continues to be mispriced as the Nittany Lions top wide receiver option.
The Penn State offense is focused on running the ball with Kaytron Allen and Nichols Singleton and work in tight end Tyler Warren all over the field, but when it comes to wide receivers, the ball is centered around getting the ball to Wallace.
Wallace averages five targets per game on the season, but that number has climbed to nearly six over the last six games. Further, he has gone over this number in nine straight games.
It’s the postseason, the game is going to focus on the key players, and the usage will continue to go up on those players like Wallace. I’m going over.
Ashton Jeanty OVER 135.5 Rushing Yards
Jeanty’s number has decreased to the lowest it's been all season in the Fiesta Bowl, likely due to the opponent in Penn State. However, I think we can now play on Jeanty’s rushing yard prop that is far more palatable at this number.
Jeanty is going to touch the ball a ton, no matter the game state, the Broncos lead back has rushed the ball 30 or more times in seven games this season, and I expect the game plan will revolve around the team shortening the game with run plays to keep the clock moving.
Penn State has been able to contain rushing attacks all season, but the team does rank 55th in explosive rush defense. If Jeanty is able to hit a few chunk gains with his insane volume, he can get over this number.
Jeanty failed to get over this total in two games this season, once against Portland State in which he had 11 carries in a 56-14 win and the other against UNLV in the regular season in which he got banged up.
I’ll go with the volume leading to the over.
Drew Allar UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
This game may feature limited possessions which of course can lead to limited scoring chances.
What’s most impactful for me is the way Penn State likes to attack and that’s on the ground and using unique formations to convert scoring chances.
While Drew Allar has showcased a big arm and the ability to play clean football, I believe that we see the Nittany Lions look to move methodically down the field against Boise State’s defense as the big favorite.
When the team gets in close, the ball is typically rushed into the end zone. Take a look at the first round, when Penn State punched it in three different times in close.
Overall, Allar has gone over this mark in six of 14 games this season, and only three times in Big Ten play.
Don’t sleep on the fact that Penn State utilizes players like Tyler Warren to pass as well, which can impact this prop.
