Best College Football Prop Bets for BYU vs. Arizona State in Week 13

In one of the biggest games of the Big 12 season, BYU travels to Tempe to face Arizona State in Week 13.
Both teams have been incredibly surprising in league play but after its first loss of the season, can BYU respond and stop a budding offense around running back Cam Skattebo? The ASU running back is in line for a big day with a plus matchup and highlights our player props for this marquee matchup.
LJ Martin UNDER 63.5 Rushing Yards
Martin has been in and out of the lineup at times this season, but he has been on a tear in Big 12 play, clearing this number in the last four games with a pair of 100-yard rushing outputs.
However, this matchup will pit the Cougars against an elite rushing defense in Arizona State, who is 25th in EPA/Rush.
While Martin is a talented back, he has benefitted from facing several easy defenses and also does share reps with the likes of Hinckley Ropati.
Given the matchup, under is my preference on the BYU running back.
Cam Skattebo OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards
After missing the Sun Devils’ Week 11 game against UCF, Skattebo returned at Kansas State to pace the ASU backfield with 73 yards on 25 carries.
Despite a depressed output, Skattebo is in line for a big output against BYU’s defense that is 78th in EPA/Rush and 75th in yards per carry. The Cougars defense gets little push up front in run blocking, ranking 99th in tackles for loss, which should allow Skattebo to plow his way forward on a heavy workload.
He has rushed for over 100 yards in three of six conference games, and should flirt with triple digits yet again.
Jordyn Tyson UNDER 90.5 Receiving Yards
Tyson continues to emerge as one of the premiere threats in the Big 12, clearing 100 yards in two of the past four games and this prop in three of them.
However, I need to go under the sophomores receiving yards prop after a career best 12-catch, 176-yard outing against a shaky Kansas State secondary. This time around, he’ll face a top 25 defense in terms of EPA/Pass and is elite at limiting big plays, 25th in explosive pass defense.
There’s a sell point on every player, and I believe we have reached it with Tyson, who can have a great game while staying under this number.
