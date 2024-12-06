Best College Football Prop Bets for Clemson vs. SMU in ACC Championship Game
A spot in the College Football Playoff is likely on the line when Clemson and SMU meet in the ACC Championship.
Clemson will look to be the first ACC team to beat SMU this season as the Mustangs have dominated the competition in its first year in the league. However, this is a conference typically dominated by the Tigers, can the group pull out another ACC Championship?
I’m targeting two player props on the Clemson side of things, keep reading to find out who.
- Phil Mafah UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards
- Bryant Wesco Jr. OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards
Phil Mafah UNDER 82.5 Rushing Yards
Mafah has been trending downwards as the season has gone on, possibly due to a heavy workload early in the season.
The bruising tailback has averaged about three yards per carry over the last three games as the Tigers rush offense has fallen off.
Now, Clemson will face a sturdy SMU defense that is tops in EPA/Rush and third in yard per carry allowed.
The path to beating SMU is by testing its secondary, not running into the teeth of the defense, which can lead to a reduced workload for Mafah in the run game and keep him under this total for the fourth straight game.
Bryant Wesco Jr. OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards
Wesco has continued to emerge as a key cog in this Tigers offense, and with Antonio Williams leaving the South Carolina game at two different points last week, there’s a chance that we see the team lean on the freshman even more.
For starters, Wesco has been trending up week after week, going over this number in the last three games, including catching five passes for 67 yards against South Carolina last week.
Wesco is also the team’s deep ball threat against zone coverage, averaging nearly three yards per route run, which is well above the national average. SMU mainly plays zone coverage, so I believe that we see Clemson scheme up some deep shots for Wesco as the run game continues to sputter.
