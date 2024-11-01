Best College Football Prop Bets for Duke vs. Miami (Florida) in Week 10
Miami's College Football Playoff hopes remain alive and well as the team hosts Duke in Week 10 action.
The undefeated Hurricanes' had its most subdued offensive output of the season last week, but with a matchup against Duke on Saturday, should we buy the discounts on star plays like Xavier Restrepo?
We analyze both Miami and Duke's pass catching group as spots of value for this Week 10 ACC showdown.
Best Prop Bets for Duke vs. Miami (Florida)
- Xavier Restrepo OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards
- Eli Pancol OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Xavier Restrepo OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards
It was an uncharacteristic outing for Restrepo in Week 9 against Florida State, only catching four passes for 24 yards. It was the lowest output of the season for the star pass catcher, and his receiving yard prop is down about 14 yards to last week.
That’s an overreaction.
Prior to last week’s quiet game, a blowout win against Florida State, Restrepo went over this mark in five of seven games, including over 100 yards in four games.
The senior wide receiver has at least five targets in every game, and with a fast-paced Duke offense on the other side, we may see extra possessions from Miami as the team looks to get its passing game going again after its lowest output of the season in Week 9.
Eli Pancol OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards
Pancol’s usage has gone up all season, garnering at least six targets in four straight games, and fresh off his best outing of the season of 11 catches for 138 yards.
While this receiving yard total is on the rise, it’s still stating a median outcome for Pancol over the balance of the season. He has gone over this number in four out of eight games, but given the likely negative game script as nearly three touchdown underdogs, I expect Duke to force it through the air.
Miami has an average pass defense, 36th in coverage grading according to Pro Football Focus and 90th in explosive pass defense. At 6’3”, Pancol can rip off a few chunk plays and with the increase in targets, in line to get over this average mark after a monster game in Week 9.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.