Best College Football Prop Bets for Florida vs. Georgia in Week 10
Georgia has regained its spot as the National Championship favorite, can it resume play out of its BYE week looking the part?
It's been an up-and-down season from the Bulldogs, but the team is expected to dominate rival Florida by more than two touchdowns on Saturday. How should we bet player props in this one with the Gators implementing an explosive pass offense with freshman quarterback DJ Lagway leading the charge and former UF running back Trevor Etienne set to face the Gators with his new team, Georgia?
Here's two player props for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
Best Prop Bets for Florida vs. Georgia
- Trevor Etienne OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards
- DJ Lagway OVER 194.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Trevor Etienne OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards
Etienne has started to pick up production as the season has gone on, highlighted by a strong performance against Texas with 19 carries and 87 yards but also three catches for 23 yards despite the positive game script.
The Florida transfer has been a factor in the passing game all year, tallying 15 catches over the last three games for at least 31 yards.
The Gators defense ranks in the bottom half of the country in explosive pass defense, and while that may look to be favoring someone like Arian Smith in gadget plays, what about the pass catching Etienne against his former team? I think Etienne can get the requisite targets but also be a big play threat out of the backfield to rip one and get over this mark.
DJ Lagway OVER 194.5 Passing Yards
In two starts this season, Lagway has passed for 456 yards and 259 yards. While the competition is far worse than Georgia, it shows the freshman’s lively arm that has been able to make downfield throws.
Lagway only needed seven completions in the Gators last game against Kentucky to tally 259 yards through the air, and with a heavy dose of passing in this game against the UGA secondary, I like Lagway to soar over this number.
Georgia’s defense is among the best in the country, but we have seen lapses in the secondary against big plays, allowing 30-plus to the likes of Alabama and even Mississippi State. The Bulldogs defense is 40th in coverage grade per Pro Football Focus and is 41st in explosive pass defense. It’s elite, but it’s not unstoppable.
I’ll count on Lagway to chuck it down field and hit a few chunk plays to get over this total.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.