Best College Football Prop Bets for Alabama vs. LSU in Week 11
All eyes will be on Death Valley Saturday night when Alabama and LSU meet in SEC play.
The loser will pick up a dreaded third loss and likely be eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration. With that in mind, let’s focus on some of the key players and how to bet their player props, including Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and LSU’s star-studded pass catchers Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson.
Kyren Lacy OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
This LSU team has become a pass-only one with Garrett Nussmeier leading the way, passing the ball at a top five rate nationally.
The Tigers leading pass catcher is Kyren Lacy, who has been clearing this line with relative ease against Power Four competition. Lacy has gone over this in four of seven games against P4 opponents, including over 100 yards in three of them.
He has at least seven targets in every game this season and draws an advantageous matchup against Alabama, a team that will likely put scoreboard pressure on the Tigers to force the issue through the air.
Alabama is outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense and lacks the ability to shut down Lacy, who has at least 65 yards in all but two games this season. In a must-win game, I’m counting on the No. 1 wide out to be targeted often and get over this median outcome.
Aaron Anderson OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
Anderson is the big-play threat in this LSU offense, lining up in the slot and providing serious upside after the catch.
He averages north of 17 yards per reception this season, and has been a staple of the LSU offense, garnering at least six targets in all but one game this season.
Anderson has cleared this mark in all but one game as well, and has the ability to be the one to gash the Crimson Tide defense that is outside the top 100 nationally in explosive play rate.
The sophomore speedster has four catches of at least 40 yards this season.
Jalen Milroe OVER 46.5 Rushing Yards
With a BYE week to rest up, I expect head coach Kalen DeBoer to use Jalen Milroe as a runner in this game often.
We saw DeBoer deploy Milroe as a ball carrier against Georgia early and often as he carried the ball 16 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and this game carries similar significance.
Further, I’m not sold on the LSU mid-season leap on defense. While the unit is better than last season, the team hasn’t faced a mobile quarterback all too much, and the team was just torn to shreds by Texas A&M’s Marcell Reed in the second half in Week 9 for nearly seven yards per carry.
Last season, Milroe rushed for 155 yards on 20 carries in the win at home against LSU, and while he may not put up that big of a number, I need to go over this number given the stakes and the propensity for Milroe to take off.
