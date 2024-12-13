Best College Football Prop Bets for Army vs. Navy
“America’s Game” is on Saturday when Army and Navy meet in the annual regular season finale of the college football season.
This is a unique matchup between the two service academies who are enjoying banner seasons for each, namely Army, who won the AAC in its first season with a sterling 11-1 record. The team’s triple option attack is paced by Bryson Daily, but it’s Kanye Udoh who shows value in the player prop market.
Meanwhile, 8-3 Navy will look to spoil Army’s season with a win, and it’s fullback Alex Tecza who has emerged down the stretch of the season as a key cog in the team’s offense.
Here are a pair of player props for Army vs. Navy on Saturday afternoon.
- Kanye Udoh OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards
- Alex Tecza OVER 31.5 Rushing Yards
Kanye Udoh OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards
While Daily gets a ton of accolades, and rightfully so, Kanye Udoh is also a 1,000 yard rusher in Army’s potent offense.
There is plenty of familiarity in terms of scheme for both sides, so I do believe that this can be more of a defensive struggle, but Udoh’s volume should remain steady. While he didn’t go over this mark in the three games prior to the AAC Championship Game, Udoh ripped off 158 on the ground on 20 carries in the win, including a 72 yard touchdown run.
The sophomore has cleared this total in seven of 12 games, and with Navy’s familiarity with the triple option, I believe we see more traditional run plays that feature Udoh contributing.
Instead of eyeing Daily’s 100-plus yards prop, I’m going for the lead back Udoh.
Alex Tecza OVER 31.5 Rushing Yards
Tecza factors heavily into the Navy offense that thrived this season under first year offensive coordinator Drew Cronic.
The fullback averages five yards per carry, including going over this number in seven of 11 games this season. While his carry share is limited at times, he averaged more than nine carries per game this season.
Further, with Blake Horvath set to return from a hand injury, I believe we see less pitches and the possibility of more inside handoffs which is where Tecza will take the ball most typically.
For what it’s worth, Tecza had nine carries for 34 yards against Army last season.
