Best College Football Prop Bets for Auburn vs. Alabama in Week 14
The Iron Bowl will highlight the Week 14 slate as rivals Auburn and Alabama close out their respective regular seasons on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama is off a stunning loss to Oklahoma on the road to Oklahoma, throwing the team’s season into peril as it relates to the College Football Playoff. The team will face a surging rival in Auburn who has an emerging star at wide receiver in Cam Coleman.
Keep reading to find out how to bet his player prop in the Iron Bowl as well as a pair of key Alabama players, including its own freshman sensation Ryan Williams.
- Cam Coleman OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
- Ryan Williams OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
- Jam Miller UNDER 45.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cam Coleman OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
It took some time, but the freshman Coleman is finally starting to get some production.
He has cleared 100 yards in the last two games with five total touchdowns as the Auburn passing game continues to improve into the close of the season.
While this will be a hostile road environment, the Alabama secondary continues to be vulnerable, bottom half of the country in explosive pass defense.
Coleman is the burner in this offense that can hit some big ones, and I’ll count on the freshman to keep crushing his expectations.
Ryan Williams OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
The other star studded freshman in this matchup is Williams, who also has been a bit boom-or-bust in terms of production, but I’m going to side with the “boom” side of things in this one.
Williams has been targeted heavily in a handful of games this season, targeted double digit times just last week against Oklahoma. Williams has averaged 73 yards per game this season, so this is slightly below his average, but in a rivalry game with any hopes of a CFP berth relying on a win, I’ll count on heavy usage for the freshman wide out.
Jam Miller UNDER 45.5 Rushing Yards
The Auburn rush defense has been sturdy all season long, top five in the country in EPA/Rush while allowing less than three yards per carry, so this fade of Miller’s rushing yard prop is logical.
There’s more to it then when the stakes of this game are clear for Alabama and the play calling may lead to more Jalen Milroe rushes than usual.
Further, Miller has stayed under this number in three straight and has cleared this number just once in SEC play.
Everything is pointing towards an under for the Alabama running back.
