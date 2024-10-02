Best College Football Prop Bets for Auburn vs. Georgia
Georgia will look to get off the mat after losing to Alabama in a potential SEC Championship Preview.
The Bulldogs play host to Auburn in Week 6 action, who have been on the wrong end of a handful of tight losses this season. Can head coach Hugh Freeze unlock his talented freshman Cam Coleman on Saturday against Georgia?
I break it down with a pair of player props for this SEC matchup on Saturday.
Best Player Prop Bets for Auburn vs. Georgia in Week 6
- Carson Beck UNDER 278.5 Passing Yards
- Cam Coleman OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
Carson Beck UNDER 278.5 Passing Yards
I believe Beck is being slightly overrated in this market following his 439-yard effort against Alabama.
The game script in that matchup dictated 50 pass attempts and a ton of deep passes. I don’t believe that will be the setup in this one as the Bulldogs are laying about 24 points at home. The Bulldogs will certainly look to put together a full 60 minutes after the loss, but the game script may not dictate a near-300-yard effort against Auburn, who has a stingy defense at that.
Auburn ranks 33rd in Pro Football Focus’ pass rush grade and 37th in EPA/Play. The Bulldogs can win big, but it doesn’t have to be a big effort from Beck in order to do that.
Cam Coleman OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards
Given the point spread, the Tigers are likely to be airing it out for much of this one.
Enter freshman sensation Cam Coleman. While he only has nine catches on the season, his ability can’t be understated, hauling in three 40-plus yard catches this season, going over this mark in three of four starts this season.
Coleman has at least four targets in the last three games, and all it takes is one chunk play to clear this over, even against the vaunted Bulldogs' defense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.