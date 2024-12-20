Best College Football Prop Bets for Clemson vs. Texas in College Football Playoff First Round
Clemson and Texas meet in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday afternoon with the Tigers getting in via the ACC Championship.
While the Tigers have come up short against SEC foes this season in both cases, the Tigers may have an edge with quarterback Cade Klubnik and an emerging passing game. Can Clemson attack through the air to stay competitive in this first-round matchup?
The same can be said for Texas, who will look to put its speedy group of skill positions into space, and it led me to a player prop bet on Quintrevion Wisner in this postseason matchup.
Here’s a pair of player props to bet on when Clemson and Texas face off.
- Cade Klubnik OVER 217.5 Passing Yards
- Quintrevion Wisner OVER 20.5 Receiving Yards
Cade Klubnik OVER 217.5 Passing Yards
There’s a case to be made that the Clemson pass-catching group is the best that the Longhorns have seen this season.
While the Tigers' offense has been limited at times, the passing game has been more than capable even if the team has not lit up the scoreboard, evident when Klubnik passed for 284 yards against South Carolina in the regular season finale.
The strength of Texas’ defense comes in the trenches and shutting down the run game. With Phil Mafah battling a shoulder injury that will require surgery and now down its backup Jay Hayes, I believe that we see a high pass play percentage from Clemson.
This number implies the Tigers can’t move the ball through the air, but we may be getting a discounted number on Klubnik and his passing yards. He has cleared this number in all but four games this season and the game script may skew towards more passing.
Quintrevion Wisner OVER 20.5 Receiving Yards
The Texas passing game features a ton of screen passes and plays behind the line of scrimmage.
While Quinn Ewers has missed time this season, when he is playing he’s throwing less than 10 yards or behind the line of scrimmage on about two-thirds of his throws.
Enter: Wisner, who has become the team’s lead running back as the season has continued. Since the team’s first BYE week, Wisner has at least three turrets in all but one game and two catches in all of them. In that time, Wisner has gone over this total in all but three games, one of which featured 21 yards.
The Clemson pass rush is formidable, and I can see Steve Sarkisian scheming up screen passes for Wisner to get the ball out quickly and into space.
This is a low number for a player with a safe floor and high upside in the postseason.
