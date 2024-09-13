Best College Football Prop Bets for College Football Week 3
With a full serving of College Football on the docket for Saturday, let's hit the player prop market for some of our favorite bets!
Virginia has an emerging quarterback in Anthony Colandrea, who will try to take the top off a vulnerable Maryland defense while South Carolina will hope its young quarterback LaNorris Sellers can do the same.
Here's how we are betting player props for Saturday, including Oregon's Jordan James against Oregon State.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 3
- LaNorris Sellers UNDER 184.5 Passing Yards
- Jordan James OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards
- Anthony Colandrea OVER 257.5 Passing Yards
LaNorris Sellers UNDER 184.5 Passing Yards
This is way too high of an expectation for Sellers, who is not a potent passer whatsoever. The redshirt freshman is a run-first option and the passing game hasn’t shown out just yet.
He has completed 54% of his passes this season for a combined 280 yards. While the expectation is he will be in a negative game script, and the LSU defense is suspect on the back seven, I don’t believe this is a viable South Carolina passing game.
The Gamecocks will not be able to push the ball downfield and will implement a run-first, defensive minded game plan as opposed to getting into a shootout with the vaunted Tigers offense.
Under for me.
Jordan James OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards
Much has been made about Oregon’s struggles on the offensive line, and in turn the run game, but this is a great opportunity for the team to get going on the ground.
While the Ducks offense hasn’t been explosive on the ground, the team is 96th in EPA/Rush and averaging less than three yards per carry (due in part to sacks), lead back Jordan James has gone over this total in both games.
If we see a slight uptick in efficiency, this should be a no-sweat over for James, who has at least 15 carries in each game as the clear lead back for the Ducks offense that is set to round into form after two shaky performances.
Anthony Colandrea OVER 257.5 Passing Yards
Colandrea was in and out of the starting quarterback role for parts of last season, but he played the full 60 minutes against Maryland, passing for 263 yards in the team’s loss.
The UVA quarterback has a big arm and takes chances, making 16 big time throws to 14 turnover worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus, last season. This season, the sophomore appears far more improved, leading a come from behind win at Wake Forest last week, passing for 357 yards.
He’ll face a Maryland secondary that appears to be in worse shape than last season, fresh off allowing 363 yards to big-armed Aidan Chiles. Colandrea will test this Maryland secondary quite a bit, and he can get over this pedestrian mark in what should be a high scoring affair.
