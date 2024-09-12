Best College Football Prop Bets for Colorado vs. Colorado State
All eyes continue to be on Colorado football as the team heads into a rivalry matchup against Colorado State reeling from a blowout loss at Nebraska.
Last season, Colorado hung on in overtime against its in-state foe, which has led to a lot of intrigue around this game. How will Shedeur Sanders respond to a poor showing vs. Nebraska last week? I'm focusing on him and Colorao State running back Justin Marshall for my favorite prop bets on Saturday's primetime matchup.
Best College Football Player Props for Colorado vs. Colorado State
- Shedeur Sanders OVER 321.5 Passing Yards
- Justin Marshall OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Shedeur Sanders OVER 321.5 Passing Yards
Simply put, Colorado can’t run the ball.
Even against a poor defensive front on the other side, Colorado won’t be able to establish the ground game, the Buffs’ offensive line simply isn’t physical enough in run blocking. However, with Sanders at quarterback, the team can get the ball out quickly with its talented set of wide receivers and attack the Rams defense that way.
While the team has tried to implement more of an even split between the run and pass, the Buffs are going to lean on its passing game and go down with what has been the best facet of the team.
Sanders has showcased pinpoint accuracy at Colorado and has a truly elite skill position group around him to utilize the passing game.
Colorado State ranks 132nd in EPA/Pass, even FCS foe Northern Colorado was able to generate several 20+ yard pass plays.
Sanders should get to his quota here on the road.
Justin Marshall OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Colorado’s rush defense is quite poor and the Rams offense has a talented running back in Justin Marshall, who ran for over 100 yards against Texas in Week 1 and followed it up with nearly seven yards per carry against Northern Colorado.
We have seen Colorado get spread out on defense and for teams to attack them on the ground. Both Nebraska and North Dakota State were able to hit passing plays underneath and lighten the box for each team to establish the run.
The Buffs are 86th in EPA/Rush and allowing about four yards per carry. Meanwhile, Colorado State does appear to be one of the stronger parts of the team, around the national average in line yards and tackles for loss allowed despite playing Texas.
Marshall is reliable for usage in this Rams’ offense, I’ll back his over.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.