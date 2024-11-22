Best College Football Prop Bets for Colorado vs. Kansas in Week 13
All eyes will be on Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for not a Chiefs game, but for Kansas’ “home game” against Colorado.
Both teams have been on fire down the stretch of the season with Colorado emerging as the Big 12 betting favorite with Kansas making a late push for a bowl game, most recently spoiling BYU’s undefeated season. With star power on both sides, who will play above or below expectations in the player prop market?
Best Player Props for Colorado vs. Kansas in Week 13
- Travis Hunter OVER 95.5 Receiving Yards
- Will Sheppard UNDER 61.5 Receiving Yards
- Devin Neal UNDER 96.5 Rushing Yards
Travis Hunter OVER 95.5 Receiving Yards
The Heisman Trophy favorite may be in for a monster output on Saturday against Kansas’ zone coverage.
Hunter has caught 52 of 63 passes against zone coverage this season while ripping off at least seven yards after the catch per reception this season. Kansas runs zone coverage a majority of the time so while the team has elite cornerbacks, the team is vulnerable to getting explosive plays with breakdowns in the secondary. The Jayhawks are outside the top 100 in explosive pass rate.
Hunter continues to get a host of targets, he has at least seven in each of the last three games when he recovered from his shoulder injury, and this matchup suits him well.
Will Sheppard UNDER 61.5 Receiving Yards
While Hunter may have a big game, Sheppard is in for a subdued effort.
For the same reason that I like Hunter to pop, Sheppard may struggle.
Sheppard’s target share drops from 17% to 12% against zone coverage and he isn’t a deep threat. He averages about one yard per route run and only four yards after the catch.
I think Shedeur Sanders looks elsewhere in this one and I’ll sell high on Sheppard after going over this mark in two straight games.
Devin Neal UNDER 96.5 Rushing Yards
Neal is getting a big bump in projected usage after a quiet effort against BYU, rushing 14 times for 52 yards, but I don’t see it.
Colorado’s defensive line has been stellar this season, one of the most improved units in the nation, ranking top 50 in defensive line yards and 24th in EPA/Rush.
Meanwhile, Kansas has continued to deploy Jalon Daniels as a rusher as the team finds its stride, which can eat into Neal’s usage this season. Further, the team does have a fully healthy capable second running back in Daniel Hishaw Jr.
This is far too high of an expectation for Neal against a plus defense.
