Best College Football Prop Bets for Colorado vs. Texas Tech in Week 11
Colorado resumes Big 12 play out of its BYE week suddenly in the mix for a league title.
Thanks to its Week 11 opponent, Texas Tech, the Buffaloes are tied for second in the Big 12 after the Red Raiders won in Ames last weekend against Iowa State. With an over/under in the 60’s, there is sure to be fireworks on both sides of the ball, so can we count on superstars like Travis Hunter and Tahj Brooks to show out?
Find out how I’m betting player props for this marquee matchup on Saturday’s Week 11 card.
- Travis Hunter OVER 97.5 Receiving Yards
- Tahj Brooks OVER 124.5 Rushing Yards
Travis Hunter OVER 97.5 Receiving Yards
In the midst of a Heisman Trophy campaign, Hunter is in prime position to have a monster game against Texas Tech’s porous secondary.
The Red Raiders check in bottom 10 nationally in both coverage and tackling grade, per Pro Football Focus.
This should be a field day for Hunter and co. to pad his stat line against a bottom 30 EPA/Pass team in the Red Raiders. Further, the team should be compelled to take to the air as Texas Tech has a sturdy defensive line that is top 50 in line yards.
In an expected shootout, Hunter should feast on a poor secondary and get over 100 yards for the second straight game.
Tahj Brooks OVER 124.5 Rushing Yards
Brooks has been as consistent as they come in college football.
The running back has rushed for over 1,000 yards already this season and has cleared the century mark in every game this season. The Red Raiders offense has been up-and-down, but Brooks has been a true workhorse.
The senior has at least 21 carries in all but one game this season and has cleared this mark in four games.
Texas Tech plays at a fast pace and is always hunting explosive plays. While the Colorado defense has made strides this season, I believe that the team will struggle to keep a lid on Brooks, who can get into the second level with ease against a middling Buffaloes rush defense.
Colorado has been able to send pressure this season and get in the backfield, but the defensive line is right at the national average in line yards and 100th in explosive rush defense. If Brooks is able to get some momentum downhill, I expect those carries to turn into 10 yard gains instead of four.
Based on volume and the expected back-and-forth nature of this game, I like Texas Tech to feast on the ground with its top back Brooks.
