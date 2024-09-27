Best College Football Prop Bets for Colorado vs. UCF
Colorado and UCF meet in an expected shootout at the 'Bounce House' on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams have serious edges on the field, but in different places. The Knights have an elite run game, featuring running back RJ Harvey, and will look to feast on a poor Buffaloes defense. Harvey is in for a monster day, and I'm not backing off his player prop despite a high total.
Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is in line for a big effort against a suspect Knights secondary.
Find out my three player props for this Big 12 matchup below!
Best Player Prop Bets for Colorado vs. UCF
- RJ Harvey OVER 123.5 Rushing Yards
- KJ Jefferson UNDER 209.5 Passing Yards
- Shedeur Sanders OVER 301.5 Passing Yards
RJ Harvey OVER 123.5 Rushing Yards
The Knights have arguably the best ground game in the nation.
With Harvey pacing the way, flanked by dual-threat transfer quarterback KJ Jefferson and Toledo transfer running back Peny Boone, this Knights offense is dominant on the ground.
UCF is fourth in yards per carry and sixth in EPA/Rush with Harvey doing the heavy lifting, averaging over 149 yards per game this season.
Now, he comes out of the BYE week to face a Colorado defense that hasn’t shown a viable ground defense yet. The Buffs are bottom half of the country in yards per carry and explosive rush defense.
With the Knights passing game suspect at times, I believe that Gus Malzahn will stick to his bellcow back that should be able to rip off chunk plays at will.
Yes, this number is high, but rightfully so.
KJ Jefferson UNDER 209.5 Passing Yards
Jefferson’s passing hasn’t been the focal point of the UCF offense.
The team is 50th in EPA/Pass, which is good on the surface, but the team is running the ball at the fifth highest percentage in the country, so if the team is able to lean on a poor rush defense, why put the ball in harm’s way?
Jefferson has gone under this number in two of three games this season, and the only time he went over was in the Knights three possession rally at TCU when he passed for 230 yards. I don’t envision that type of game script.
I’ll go under here.
Shedeur Sanders OVER 301.5 Passing Yards
UCF’s defense is far more vulnerable against the pass than the run, which plays into Colorado’s strength on offense with Sanders’ leading a potent passing game.
Colorado can’t run the ball at all, posting the fourth lowest yards per carry mark in the country, but are 76th in EPA/Pass. If the team leans into airing it out, the Buffs can find answers against UCF’s secondary that is 125th in EPA/Pass so far this season.
Against a high level passing game, UCF allowed TCU’s Josh Hoover to pass for 402 yards. Sanders may put up the same.
