Best College Football Prop Bets for Conference Championship Weekend
It’s the final chance to cash in on players that have helped define respective conferences all season.
For players like Rocco Becht, the sophomore quarterback has been able to find explosive plays throughout conference play and will need to do it yet again on the fast track of AT&T Stadium in order to guide Iowa State to a Big 12 Championship against Arizona State.
Becht highlights our three favorite player props for Conference Championship weekend, which you can find below!
- Cameron Camper OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
- Rocco Becht OVER 238.5 Passing Yards
- Quintrevion Wisner OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cameron Camper OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
Camper dealt with an injury in the first meeting against UNLV, but still managed to play limited snaps and haul in three catches for 38 yards.
All season, Camper has been the top target in the Broncos offense, garnering 78 targets on the year and clearing this number in the last three games as well as six on the season.
The Boise State pass catcher averages nearly three yards per route run and is a big play threat at all times, something that has started to emerge as an issue for the Rebels defense.
Shaky passing games, including San Diego State and Nevada, have been able to post average marks in terms of EPA/Dropback, and a healthy Camper may be able to test this Rebels secondary.
Rocco Becht OVER 238.5 Passing Yards
The Iowa State passing game is going to be the path to success for the Cyclones as the Arizona State rush defense is inside the top 25 in EPA/Rush but is closer to the national average defending the pass.
There is a case to be made that this is the best passing game that the Sun Devils have faced this season, and Becht hasn’t been shy chucking it around the field as the team is top 35 in the country in explosive pass rate with two big-play threats in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
I believe that the Cyclones are up against it often in terms of getting ahead of the sticks with its run game, and I’ll side with the Becht having a heavy volume passing day and going over.
Quintrevion Wisner OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards
Wisner is the lead back heading into the postseason for the Longhorns and has been fairly reliable to contribute in the passing game as the Longhorns offense continues to operate a ton behind the line of scrimmage. More than 62% of Ewers’ passes are coming less than 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and behind it.
The sophomore has at least two targets in the last seven games, clearing this total in only three of them but providing a steady floor of nine yards.
Against Georgia the first time around, he had eight targets and caught five passes for 11 yards. While he couldn’t get very far from the line of scrimmage, I believe we see the game script revolve around quick passing for the Longhorns and getting Wisner going to clear this fairly low total.
