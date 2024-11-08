Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Ole Miss in Week 11
Ole Miss is hunting a signature win in the Lane Kiffin era, can the team take down the Georgia Bulldogs and solidify its standing in the College Football Playoff?
The Rebels lengthy injury report has limited the amount of player props available as of this writing, but there is plenty of value in betting on both quarterbacks passing yard props, but in which direction.
Below, I’ll break down both Jaxson Dart and Carson Beck’s passing yard props and whether to go over or under.
- Jaxson Dart UNDER 272.5 Passing Yards
- Carson Beck UNDER 268.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jaxson Dart UNDER 272.5 Passing Yards
With a Wednesday injury report that featured 26 names, Ole Miss’ could be short-handed on Saturday against Georgia. While players are already trending in the right direction, the questions around star wide receiver Tre Harris continues to linger.
Either way, I’m going under on Dart’s passing yard prop.
While the nation’s leading passer is fresh off a 515-yard performance against Arkansas, this is a player who passed for only 112 yards against Georgia last season. Sure, this is a new season, but there are plenty of questions for the Rebels offense against the best defense it has faced this season.
The offensive line has been battling injuries and ineffective play in SEC play that was a massive concern ahead of the team’s 63-point outburst against Arkansas, and I’m not overlooking the four games prior where Ole miss struggled to block the likes of Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU.
Further, without Henry Parrish Jr, available, the Rebels will be down its top running back, so the Bulldogs can focus more resources towards defending the pass.
To make matters worse, weather is expected to play a role in this one with rain in the forecast throughout the afternoon.
This number is skewed towards Dart’s season-long metrics, but I can’t look past the fact that Georgia is the toughest defense the Rebels have faced and the group is far from complete in addition to his struggles last season.
Carson Beck UNDER 268.5 Passing Yards
As mentioned in our Week 11 deep dive, Beck has more turnover worthy plays than big time throws this season as he continues to battle with ineffective play.
I’m curious how the Bulldogs handle the play calling in this one against a formidable Ole Miss defense that is going to be up against it on offense. I believe that we see Georgia try to move the ball methodically down the field and lean on the ground game to avoid a back-breaking Beck turnover to jump-start the Ole Miss offense in good field position.
Ole Miss plays a ton of man coverage, and Georgia’s pass catchers have struggled against that type of defense this season as the team lacks the skill position threats to win on the outside. With that in mind, the offense may revolve around the run game.
If this game features more of a field position battle where Georgia trusts its defense to put the offense in advantageous situations, Beck won’t get over this total.
I can see this game playing out similar to the Texas win for the Bulldogs, which featured an incredible effort from the defense and a ground-based approach from Georgia as it played from ahead.
