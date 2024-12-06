Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Texas in SEC Championship Game
Texas will get a chance at revenge for its lone loss of the season, which came to Georgia, in the SEC Championship Game.
Both teams will look to battle for a BYE in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, but which players can we count on in the player prop market? I have an over on a Texas Longhorns running back in a unique way as well as a pair of under bets on Georgia skill position players.
- Quintrevion Wisner OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards
- Nate Frazier UNDER 62.5 Rushing Yards
- Arian Smith UNDER 40.5 Receiving Yards
Quintrevion Wisner OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards
Wisner is the lead back heading into the postseason for the Longhorns and has been fairly reliable to contribute in the passing game as the Longhorns offense continues to operate a ton behind the line of scrimmage. More than 62% of Ewers’ passes are coming less than 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and behind it.
The sophomore has at least two targets in the last seven games, clearing this total in only three of them but providing a steady floor of nine yards.
Against Georgia the first time around, he had eight targets and caught five passes for 11 yards. While he couldn’t get very far from the line of scrimmage, I believe we see the game script revolve around quick passing for the Longhorns and getting Wisner going to clear this fairly low total.
Nate Frazier UNDER 62.5 Rushing Yards
The Bulldogs are scuffling in the run game still, and while Fraizer has taken over as the lead back in place of the injured Trevor Etienne, he has been far from a shoo-in to clear this total.
In the eight-overtime affair last week, Frazier ran the ball 11 times for 50 yards as the Bulldogs were forced to pass more than expected. The game state will likely play a heavy role in Fraizer’s usage, but ultimately this is a player averaging less than five yards per carry this season.
In a game where the Bulldogs are underdogs, the expectation is the team is behind at times. Against Ole Miss as the lead back, Frazier had 12 carries for 47 yards against another elite defensive line.
I believe that the pass rate is higher for the Bulldogs in this game as the team struggles to get the run game going and Frazier stays under this total.
Arian Smith UNDER 40.5 Receiving Yards
Smith has been an awesome gadget play player as the Bulldogs deploy the speedy wide receiver in unique ways, but ultimately he is way too volatile to trust to get over this number.
While he has three games of more than 100 yards, he also has gone under this receiving yard prop in six of 12 games on the year.
I believe this Georgia passing game is somewhat limited in what it can do and that Texas can win without being over-leveraged in one direction and it can sniff out the gimmick plays for Smith that can limit his big play ability and keep him under this total.
