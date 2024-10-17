Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Texas in Week 8
The biggest game on the Week 8 card goes down in Austin, Texas on Saturday when Georgia faces off against Texas in SEC action.
One team will leave as the National Championship favorite and the other will have questions to answer. Which players can we count on to show up in Week 8? I'm banking on the Georgia passing game while fading the Texas run game.
Get my favorite player props for this one below.
Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Texas
- Carson Beck OVER 264.5 Passing Yards
- Dominic Lovett OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards
- Jaydon Blue UNDER 46.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Carson Beck OVER 264.5 Passing Yards
As noted in this week’s Reed ‘Em and Weep, I’m eyeing Beck to have a big game through the air in this one.
Beck over pass yards is my favorite player prop on the board at 264.5. In games in which he has passed the ball more than 35 times over the last two seasons, he has eclipsed this mark in all four of five of them, not going lower than 261. Given the likely game script, and that Georgia is outside the top third in EPA/Rush nationally, I think this game falls on Beck's arm.
Dominic Lovett OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards
This is somewhat correlated to Beck’s passing yards over, but I’m not shying away.
Lovett is the favorite target in this Georgia passing scheme, the safety blanket for Beck. He is averaging nearly seven targets per game this season and has gotten to 50 yards in three of the last four games.
But wait, that’s below this player prop, why would you bet that? Well, dear reader, let’s zoom in on when Lovett is going over.
In a close game against Kentucky, Lovett had seven targets and caught six passes for 89 yards. Against Alabama, Lovett had 13 targets with six catches for 59 yards.
I’m going to trust the top players in the big game, give me the over.
Jaydon Blue UNDER 46.5 Rushing Yards
Blue continues to lose reps to Quintrevion Wisner amidst injuries and shaky ball protection.
Last week in a blowout against Oklahoma, Blue had 10 carries to Wisner’s 13 and only 30 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Wisner ripped off 113 yards on the ground in the victory.
Moving forward, I believe we see Blue continue to give up carries to budding sophomore and this matchup doesn’t even suit the Longhorns' run game well against a Georgia team that is 29th in EPA/Rush.
With suspect usage going forward, I’ll fade Blue’s player prop .
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.