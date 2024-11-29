Best College Football Prop Bets for Houston vs. BYU in Week 14
BYU has dropped two straight after winning its first nine games this season, but still has the chance to make the Big 12 Championship Game, needing a win in this game and a loss by either Iowa State or Arizona.
However, in this game, BYU faces a Houston team that has been able to pull double digit upsets this season and will look to deploy run-first Zeon Chriss, the featured player prop in our season finale player prop article.
- Zeon Chriss OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards
- Darius Lassiter OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
Zeon Chriss OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards
The Cougars offense is limited, but has found success using Chriss as a rush-first threat to loosen up the opposing defense.
Since taking over as the starter, he has run the ball 10 or more times in every game he has been able to finish. In those games, Chriss has gone over in every game but last week against a sturdy Baylor defensive line.
However, BYU’s defense doesn’t thrive against the run, below the national average in EPA/Rush and outside the top 100 in sacks.
With the Cougars’ inability to generate pressure, Chriss should be able to pick up yardage on the ground with relative ease and get above this number that appears to be an overreaction to facing a far better rush defense in Baylor and\ going under the total.
Darius Lassiter OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
BYU plays at a methodical pace, so it’s always risky going over on any player, but this matchup should suit Lassiter nicely, who has settled in as the top target for Jake Retzlaff in the Cougars offense.
Houston has an elite defensive line, top 25 in line yards and allowing less than four yards per carry, so I believe that the home favorite will need to take to the air against a shaky secondary. Houston is at the national average in EPA/Pass, but 92nd in explosive pass defense.
Lassiter also thrives against zone coverage, which is primarily what Houston runs. While the BYU offense spreads it around, Lassiter still has a 25% target share and averages five yards after the catch per reception, which helps against a leaky Cougars secondary.
Lassiter is reliable, he has at least five targets in all but one game and 10 or more in six games. I’ll bank on him to get to his quota.
