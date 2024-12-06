Best College Football Prop Bets for Iowa State vs. Arizona State in Big 12 Championship Game
Iowa State and Arizona State will play for the Big 12 title on Saturday afternoon in AT&T Stadium with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
The Cyclones have been atop the Big 12 standings for most of this season while the Sun Devils have been on a heater to close the season in order to punch its ticket to the title game. ASU will be down one of its key contributors, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in this one, but still have one of the most effective running backs in the country in Cam Skattebo who is a threat as a rusher and passer.
What’s the best way to bet on Skattebo? We got you covered with a pair of Iowa State player props as well.
- Rocco Becht OVER 241.5 Passing Yards
- Cam Skattebo OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards
- Abu Sama UNDER 32.5 Rushing Yards
Rocco Becht OVER 241.5 Passing Yards
The Iowa State passing game is going to be the path to success for the Cyclones as the Arizona State rush defense is inside the top 25 in EPA/Rush but is closer to the national average defending the pass.
There is a case to be made that this is the best passing game that the Sun Devils have faced this season, and Becht hasn’t been shy chucking it around the field as the team is top 35 in the country in explosive pass rate with two big-play threats in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
I believe that the Cyclones are up against it often in terms of getting ahead of the sticks with its run game (more on that in a bit), and I’ll side with the Becht having a heavy volume passing day and going over.
Cam Skattebo OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards
With the loss of Tyson for the game, the Sun Devils passing game suddenly is in serious peril as the wide receiver accounts for nearly half of the team’s receiving yards.
However, Skattebo is here to shoulder the load as one of the most complete players out of the backfield. The Sun Devils running back has been a threat on the ground and through the air, clearing this total in five of 11 games this season.
The Sun Devils will look to deploy Skattebo in different ways to offset the loss of Tyson as a downfield threat and get the RB the ball in space for accurate quarterback Sam Leavitt.
The ASU passing game may lose some of its downfield potency, but I believe that volume going elsewhere will generate another bet, and that’s for Skattebo to go over this total.
Abu Sama UNDER 32.5 Rushing Yards
Sama is the big play threat in the Iowa State run game, but it’s been few and far between this season as he has continued to give up reps to Carson Hansen.
As noted above, I believe this game sets up to be more of a pass-heavy script for the Cyclones, which can come at the expense of Sama against an Arizona State defense that is 18th in EPA/Rush this season.
Sama is averaging 45.9 yards per game, so an average mark lends itself to over, but he is far too volatile to trust as he has six games with less than 10 carries. Against an elite rush defense, I believe we see the team lean on the far better pass blocker in Hansen instead of Sama.
