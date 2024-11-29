Best College Football Prop Bets for Kansas State vs. Iowa State in Week 14
Kansas State and Iowa State meet in its annual rivalry game, dubbed “Farmageddon.”
There’s plenty on the line in this one with Iowa State trying to lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, but Kansas State may be peaking at the right time now that Avery Johnson appears to be at full strength.
Find out how I’m backing Johnson in the player prop market ahead of this rivalry game showdown.
- Avery Johnson OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
- Jaylin Noel OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Avery Johnson OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Kansas State cut Johnson loose against Cincinnati as the quarterback ran for 72 yards on 10 carries and I see the team continuing to lean on its dual-threat quarterback yet again against a vulnerable Iowa State rush defense.
The Cyclones don’t get much pressure, 123rd in sacks, and is 112th in yards per carry allowed. Johnson should be able to pick up yardage with his legs with relative ease in this one as the Wildcats get back to its roots that saw the team as a Big 12 front runner with Johnson as a rushing weapon.
Jaylin Noel OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
Noel has been a big play weapon in the Iowa State offense all season, averaging 16 yards per catch on the year.
The senior specifically thrives against zone coverage, which Kansas State runs on more than 60% of its snaps on defense. Noel is far better against that defense than man coverage, catching 39 of 48 targets with an absurdly high nearly four yards per route run with 218 yards after catch.
Kansas State has been shaky defending the pass all season, 77th in EPA/Pass and 115th in explosive pass defense, so I’m counting on Noel to hit a few big plays in the regular season finale.
