Best College Football Prop Bets for LSU vs. South Carolina
South Carolina and LSU meet on Saturday in Week 3 action as the Gamecocks look to build on its surprising win at Kentucky last week.
Is South Carolina for real? Or will the team struggle to slow down LSU's potent offense? I have three player props for this one that focuses on LaNorris Sellers, Kaleb Jackson and Kyren Lacy.
Find out how I'm betting these three in the player prop market below!
- LaNorris Sellers UNDER 184.5 Passing Yards
- Kaleb Jackson OVER 31.5 Rushing Yards
- Kyren Lacy OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
LaNorris Sellers UNDER 184.5 Passing Yards
This is way too high of an expectation for Sellers, who is not a potent passer whatsoever. The redshirt freshman is a run-first option and the passing game hasn’t shown out just yet.
He has completed 54% of his passes this season for a combined 280 yards. While the expectation is he will be in a negative game script, and the LSU defense is suspect on the back seven, I don’t believe this is a viable South Carolina passing game.
The Gamecocks will not be able to push the ball downfield and will implement a run-first, defensive minded game plan as opposed to getting into a shootout with the vaunted Tigers offense.
Under for me.
Kaleb Jackson OVER 31.5 Rushing Yards
The running back room in LSU is developing with the loss of John Emery Jr, and I’m not sure if there is a top back like the player prop market is pinpointing.
Senior Josh Williams has a line of 42.5 rushing yards while Jackson steps in at 31.5. Neither running back has dazzled thus far, but it was Jackson who had nine carries last week.
The South Carolina defensive line has looked strong so far, but with a legitimate passing game that must be respected, unlike the Gamecocks’ first two opponents, which can open up more rushing lanes to clear this incredibly low total.
Kyren Lacy OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
While the South Carolina offense figures to be impressive this season, it’s still been untested and this is an LSU offense that will be among the top 15 in the country overall.
Lacy has quickly emerged as Garrett Nussmeier’s top target, hauling in 12 catches on 18 targets for 159 yards already this season.
South Carolina’s secondary hasn’t seen a talent like Lacy, and I expect LSU to use the passing game to open up the ground game, and for the top target to be force fed early.
