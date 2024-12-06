Best College Football Prop Bets for Marshall vs. Louisiana in Sun Belt Championship Game
Marshall and Louisiana will meet in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday night in a battle of two rush-minded offenses.
With so much focus on each team’s efforts on the ground, let’s give out a player prop for both Louisiana and Marshall with an eye on the run game. Marshall has found its stride on offense with quarterback Braylon Braxton under center as a dual-threat, can he shine against a poor Ragin’ Cajuns rush defense?
What about Elijah “Bill” Davis for Louisiana? The freshman has been in a timeshare this season, how will his usage pan out in the title game?
Here’s two player props for the Sun Belt Championship Game.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Marshall vs. Louisiana in Sun Belt Championship Game
- Elijah “Bill” Davis UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards
- Braylon Braxton OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Elijah “Bill” Davis UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards
Davis slotted in as the second running back on the Louisiana depth chart last week as the freshman split reps with Zylan Perry. While Davis ran for 78 yards, including a 24-yard rush, he didn’t out-perform Perry, who ran the ball 19 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
While Marshall’s rush defense leaves some to be desired, outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush, the possible limited usage for Davis makes me concerned about backing him to go over this total in the mid-70s.
Davis has gone over this total in five games this season and only once in the last five games despite a steady dose of carries in each game, 11 or more in four of the five contests.
With volume in question, I’m going to go under Davis' rushing yard total.
Braylon Braxton OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards
The Tulsa transfer has been sensational this season for Marshall, giving the team big play capability through the air and on the ground.
Braxton is used heavily as a rusher, rushing at least 12 times in all but one Sun Belt game this season and going over this total in four of them.
Given that the team is expected to be behind as five-and-a-half point underdogs on Saturday, the expectation is that the team will be in a negative game script and use Braxton as a rusher at an above-average rate.
Further, this matchup sets up nicely for the junior quarterback as the Ragin Cajun’ rank last in the country in EPA/Rush. Braxton is not only the team’s leading passer, but also the team’s leading rusher and I expect him to get plenty of volume on the ground to go over this number.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.