Best College Football Prop Bets for Memphis vs. West Virginia in Frisco Bowl
The Frisco Bowl is the standalone bowl game on Tuesday night as Memphis takes on West Virginia.
The Tigers fell short of College Football Playoff goals that were set before the season, but the passing game still guided the team to a 10-2 season. With an advantageous matchup, keep reading to find out why Roc Taylor is a good bet to go over his receiving yard total against the 6-6 Mountaineers.
Meanwhile, in what’s Garrett Greene’s last game under center for West Virginia, how should we attack his player props as a rushing threat against this Memphis defense?
We have you covered with a pair of Frisco Bowl player props on Tuesday.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Memphis vs. West Virginia
- Garrett Greene OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards
- Roc Taylor OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Garrett Greene OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards
Memphis hasn’t faced too many mobile quarterbacks this season and Greene is one of the most rush-happy signal callers in the country.
After returning from an injury stint, Greene rushed for 129 yards against Baylor despite taking four sacks, but then closed the season rushing for 49 yards on 18 carries and seven yards on 10 carries.
While he has been prone to taking too many sacks, the volume is what makes this prop intriguing to me. He will face a Memphis defense that has a sturdy defensive line, but is also outside the top 100 in explosive rush rate.
In his final game, I believe we see Greene keep the rock in a possible high scoring affair and he hits a few chunk plays with his legs to move the ball and get over this total. For what it’s worth, he has gone over this number in six of 10 starts.
Roc Taylor OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards
West Virginia has been one of the worst pass defenses in the country, 129th in EPA/Pass, which is going to be a big issue against the potent passing game of Memphis.
The Mountaineers run zone coverage mainly, and there have been holes all season in the back end, which should set up nicely for the Tigers top receiver Taylor, who is the team’s top option when the team plays zone coverage.
Taylor has a near-26% target share against zone coverage, catching 39 of 57 passes his way while running 2.55 yards per route run and averaging more than 14 yards per catch.
While a lofty mark, this is the exploitable edge for the high powered Memphis offense, and this has been a median outcome for the veteran receiver.
Taylor has cleared this mark in seven of 12 games, and I’m willing to bet on him doing it again in the Frisco Bowl.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.