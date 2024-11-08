Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami (Florida) vs. Georgia Tech in Week 11
In the biggest game in ACC play in Week 11, Miami’s undefeated season faces a test on the road against Georgia Tech.
The Hurricanes and Heisman Trophy contender Cam Ward will look to avenge a loss from last season in excruciating fashion against Georgia Tech, who will hope to have quarterback Haynes King back from injury to re-ignite the offense that has shown big play capability at times.
With King potentially in, how is that driving the betting action from a player prop perspective?
Let’s dive in.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami vs. Georgia Tech in Week 11
- Haynes King OVER 215.5 Passing Yards
- Eric Singleton OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
- Isaiah Horton OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Haynes King OVER 215.5 Passing Yards
This is on the premise that King goes in this one after missing two straight games ahead of the team’s BYE last week.
If King is in fact on the field, Brent Key named him a captain for this week, he has an incredibly advantageous matchup against Miami’s shaky secondary that has the highest explosive pass rate allowed this season. Further, the Hurricanes will be down arguably its most impactful defensive back in Jadais Richard.
The Georgia Tech offense has shown some big play ability in the passing game with the likes of Eric Singleton and Malik Rutherford among the best receiving duos in the ACC. Given the team will need to score to keep up with Miami’s offense, I like King to clear this low total.
For what it’s worth, King has gone over this total in three of five full games this season.
Eric Singleton OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
If there’s a player in for a big game, pending King’s return, it’s Singleton, the team’s deep ball threat that can take the top off of the shaky Miami secondary.
Singleton has more than half of his targets going more than 10 yards down the field, per Pro Football Focus, and has caught about 46% of those passes. He has been schemed open often by offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, which I think is the path to success for the Yellow Jackets in this one.
Even with backups and third stringers at quarterback, Singleton hit this prop against Virginia Tech (90 receiving yards) and came just short of it against Notre Dame (59).
Isaiah Horton OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards
Horton has emerged as the clear second option in the Miami passing game, hauling in six catches for at least 65 yards in the prior two games.
The Georgia Tech defense is sturdy against the run this season, but shaky against the pass, so I believe that we see a ton of passes from the electric Miami passing game.
Horton has gone over this number in six of nine games this season and will face a Yellow Jackets secondary that is below the national average in EPA/Pass and 92nd in coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus.
In a game that will feature a ton of scoring on the idea that King is healthy, I think Horton is a great bet to get his through the air.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.