Miami is one win away from the ACC Championship Game, but first must outlast a potent Syracuse passing offense in a game with the highest total of the Week 14 card.
The Hurricanes passing offense is among the best in the nation, but Syracuse with Kyle McCord under center has been as good as its ACC foe in the final week of the season. An expected shootout is in the cards on Saturday afternoon, so how can we cash in from a player prop perspective?
Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami (Florida) vs. Syracuse In Week 14
- Kyle McCord OVER 324.5 Passing Yards
- Xavier Restrepo OVER 84.5 Passing yards
Kyle McCord OVER 324.5 Passing Yards
The Miami secondary has been poor for much of this season, and it’s also banged up at the moment, which makes for a perfect set up for McCord to have a big outing throwing the ball around.
This has been a fairly easy number for McCord to clear all season, something he has done in eight of 11 games this season.
The Miami passing defense checks in 66th in EPA/Pass, which looks solid on the surface, but the team has been gashed by big plays all season, 105th in explosive pass defense. Against a Syracuse team that has plenty of talented pass catchers, I believe the team can rip off plenty of explosive plays in this one through the air to get McCord to his quota.
Xavier Restrepo OVER 84.5 Passing yards
Syracuse hasn’t faced an elite passing offense all season, and Miami will surely be a shock to the team’s system. With that in mind, the Orange are 110th in EPA/Pass despite not facing a unit that can really hum in the passing game.
So, this should be a big effort from the Miami passing game who needs a win to clinch an ACC title game berth next week and Restrepo should see plenty of volume in this game.
Restrepo has gone under this number in two straight, but he has received at least six targets in every game against Power Four competition this season and this matchup is advantageous enough to go back to the well with the all-time leading receiver in school history. Restrepo has cleared this total in half his games this season.
