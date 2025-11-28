Best College Football Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Michigan in Week 14
Ohio State has lost four straight in its series against Michigan, including last year as massive favorites. Life is a flat circle, because we’re right back where we started, with No. 1-ranked Ohio State favored by over 10 points against No. 15 Michigan in most sportsbooks.
I’m staying away from the spread in this one. The Buckeyes should blow out the Wolverines, but I have no faith in Ryan Day. He’s 1-4 against them, including the aforementioned four-game losing streak.
Rather than stick my foot into that potential trap, I’ll focus on prop bets instead. You’ll notice most of them focus on Ohio State, because as I said, I think they’ll win this game. But even if this becomes a closer game than the spread indicates, I still feel confident that these have a strong case of hitting.
Ohio State vs Michigan Prop Bets
Jeremiah Smith OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-114, FanDuel)
Smith missed Ohio State’s game against Rutgers last week. Probably because they knew they didn’t need him to win—great news heading into this game. Smith is well rested and ready to roll. He’s gone over this number in six of 10 games this season. Michigan’s rush defense is better than its pass defense, and I think Ohio State will try to open things up early and get Smith involved.
Ohio State DST Anytime TD (+550, DraftKings)
If you’re looking for something with longer odds, I’m backing OSU’s defense or special teams to score a TD in this one. Bryce Underwood doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, but perhaps they turn one of his into a TD. Or maybe they get one on special teams. Or maybe some tipped ball gets brought back. I don’t know. I won’t put a ton on this, but it’s a fun little sprinkle.
Bryce Underwood UNDER 154.5 Passing Yards (-114, FanDuel)
Speaking of Underwood, my guess is Michigan focuses on the run, at least to start this game. Perhaps they are forced to pass if they fall behind, but then that just unleashes Ohio State’s pass rush. Either way, I don’t think Underwood finds much success against an Ohio State pass defense that ranks first in the nation in opponent passing yards per game (132.1).
