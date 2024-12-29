Best College Football Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Oregon in College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
The Rose Bowl pits a rematch of one of the best games of the regular season between Ohio State and Oregon.
The two highly efficient offenses will look to post another shootout when the two meet in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. I’m eyeing three players in particular who are poised for big games, including Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson.
Here’s our three favorite player props for the Rose Bowl.
Emeka Egbuka OVER 58.5 Receiving Yards
Egbuka continues to be a trustworthy cog in the Buckeyes offense, especially in the team’s biggest games.
The veteran receiver had five catches on seven targets for 81 yards against Tennessee in the first round and hauled in all 10 of his targets against Oregon for 93 yards in the first meeting.
While Egbuka has a few stinkers in the box scores which may show some volatility, I’m going to trust him to get over this median outcome in a game that will feature plenty of passing.
With a 74% reception percentage on a high rate of targets, he is averaging nearly seven targets per game, I like Egbuka to get over this mark.
Dillon Gabriel OVER 245.5 Passing Yards
I’m not sold on this Ohio State secondary, and apparently neither are the Ducks.
Adjustments happen, of course, but Dillon Gabriel had one of the best games of the season against Ohio State, completing 23 of 33 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns. The Ducks averaged more than 10 yards per dropback in the win, a 92nd percentile mark when compared to games last season.
If Oregon is going to chuck the ball downfield like that, Gabriel will be much closer to 300 than this number implies, and possibly over it with the need to keep scoring.
TreVeyon Henderson OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards
Henderson continues to be in a timeshare with Quinshon Judkins, but he looked to be the far more explosive back in the team’s win against Tennessee.
While each RB got 10 carries, Henderson far outperformed the Ole Miss transfer Judkins, rushing for 82 yards to Judkins 34 while both ran in a pair of touchdowns.
This number implies a timeshare is still in place, but I like the overall effectiveness of Henderson to out-perform this player prop and go over it in the Rose Bowl.
The Oregon rush defense continues to be the weak point of the defense, outside the top 50 in defensive line yards. While the Ohio State offensive line is banged up, I believe that the Buckeyes can still run on the Ducks at times after averaging nearly six yards per carry in the first meeting.
In the first meeting between the two, Henderson had 10 carries for 87 yards. I’m going to ride the hot hand in this one.
