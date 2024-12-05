Best College Football Prop Bets for Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) in MAC Championship Game
Miami (Ohio) will look to be the first team in more than a decade to go back-to-back in the MAC and will look to beat in-state foe Ohio to do it.
The RedHawks offense has been humming in league play, and will look to continue to lean into budding star at running back Keyon Mozee against a sturdy Ohio defense. However, the Bobcats offense has one of the best receivers in the league in Coleman Owen, who highlights our player prop bets for Saturday’s league title game.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio in Conference USA Championship Game
- Coleman Owen OVER 48.5 Passing Yards
- Keyon Mozee OVER 85.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Coleman Owen OVER 48.5 Passing Yards
Ohio is a run-heavy offense, but its most dynamic playmaker is at wide receiver.
Owen has had a monster season with the Bobcats, clearing 100 yards in six games this season. However, due to the low total and the elite defense he is up against in Miami (Ohio), his number is incredibly low.
While the Bobcats offense has struggled at times to move the ball, Owen’s target share has been steady throughout, getting at least six targets in all but two games this season. With that type of target share, coupled with an indoor stadium of Ford Field, I like Owen to get over this pedestrian mark.
Lastly, in the MAC Championship Game, I believe we see Owen’s usage go up even further as the team looks to win its first league title since the 1960’s.
Keyon Mozee OVER 85.5 Rushing Yards
Mozee has been the breakout star of this RedHawks team, rushing for over 1,000 yards on nearly seven yards per carry in his senior season.
The Redhawks back has cleared this number in seven straight games and all but one MAC game as the opposition doesn’t have an answer for the speedster.
Ohio was one of those teams that couldn’t slow down Mozee. Back on October 19th, the tailback rushed for 111 yards on 16 carries.
I think Mozee can get to his quota yet again in this one as the Bobcats rush defense is the weaker part of the unit, ranking 79th in Pro Football Focus’ rush defense grade and outside the top 100 in tackling.
Look for another big day on the ground from the senior as the RedHawks look to go back-to-back.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.