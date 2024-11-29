Best College Football Prop Bets for Oklahoma vs. LSU in Week 14
Oklahoma scored its signature win of the season in one that has been a trying one in the Sooners first season in the SEC, blowing out Alabama at home.
The team is now bowl eligible and will head to Death Valley to face LSU in the regular season finale. After changing offensive coordinators, it seems that Oklahoma is onto something on that side of the ball with Jackson Arnold under center, using him as a rush-first threat.
Can we go back to the well with Arnold’s rushing yard prop? What about an LSU receiver that is in line for a big showing in the final game of the regular season?
Here’s two player props to bet on in Oklahoma vs. LSU.
- Jackson Arnold OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
- Aaron Anderson OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
Jackson Arnold OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
Arnold had his best performance of the season to date, but under unconventional circumstances.
The sophomore passed the ball for 68 yards on only 11 rushes, but ran the ball 25 times for 131 yards.
Now, the Sooners get to face an LSU team that has struggled to stop mobile quarterbacks all season, including Jalen Milroe and Marcel Reed.
While Arnold has been sacked 30 times this season in and out of the Sooners role as QB1, the team has been far more tactical of late with him as a rusher. He has only been sacked four times in the last two games against sturdy defensive lines like Alabama and Missouri.
I’m going to keep key in on Arnold and his ability to use his legs to keep up with the Tigers on the road.
Aaron Anderson OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
The Sooners defense is more than capable, but this number is underrating Anderson’s ability quite a bit.
The Tigers dynamic receiver has gone over this total in three of the last four games and has proven to have a steady floor in terms of targets, getting at least four targets in every game this season as well as six or more in nine of 11 games.
LSU passes at a top 10 rate in the country and while Oklahoma is elite at stopping the run, it’s right at the national average in terms of EPA/Pass.
I like Anderson to have a big game on Saturday night in an advantageous matchup.
