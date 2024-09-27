Best College Football Prop Bets for Oregon vs. UCLA
Oregon comes out of a BYE week in hopes of showcasing its high flying offense against a UCLA defense that figures to be among the worst in the Big Ten.
Can Dillon Gabriel continue to pad his stats with his efficient passing game? I'm counting on it as well as prominent target, Terrance Ferguson, in the player prop market.
Keep reading to find out my three favorite player props on Saturday's Big Ten showdown out west.
Best Player Prop Bets for Oregon vs. UCLA
- Dillon Gabriel OVER 288.5 Passing Yards
- TJ Harden UNDER 41.5 Rushing Yards
- Terrance Ferguson OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
Dillon Gabriel OVER 288.5 Passing Yards
Gabriel has been incredibly efficient with the ball this season, completing 84% of his passes for 914 yards, clearing this total in two of three games so far this season.
Out of a BYE week, against a bruised and battered UCLA defense that is both struggling and exhausting after a cross country trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU, this is a prime set up for Gabriel to put up numbers on the road.
The Bruins defense is currently 120th in EPA/Pass and is struggling to get to the quarterback, outside the top 100 in total sacks.
The Oregon offense should continue to come together out of the BYE week and Gabriel should continue to put together a comprehensive statistical season.
TJ Harden UNDER 41.5 Rushing Yards
Harden may be the leader in the UCLA backfield, but with the team off to a slow start, the team can continue to integrate in the likes of Keegan Jones and Jalen Berger as well.
The Bruins offensive line isn’t getting much push at all, 130th in offensive line yards and EPA/Rush, so this game will likely fall on Chase Garbers and the passing game.
Harden got to 48 rush yards in Week 2 against Indiana, but in the other two games, he has combined for 24 yards. I don’t believe the production will be there to get to what is an above average outcome against a sturdy Oregon defense.
Terrance Ferguson OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
Ferguson may be lightly used this season, but his production can't be ignored.
He has 14 targets on the season, catching 13 of them, and totaling receiving yard marks of 87, 27 and 45. Now, he'll face UCLA, who is fresh off allowing eight catches and 77 yards to LSU's Mason Taylor.
Ferguson is the primary tight end, so with an advantageous matchup I'll key in on the 6'5" TE to get over this pedestrian mark.
