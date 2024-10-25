Best College Football Prop Bets for Penn State vs. Wisconsin in Week 9
Big Ten play in Week 9 concludes in Madison, Wisconsin when undefeated Penn State heads to Camp Randall Stadium to face the surging Badgers.
Wisconsin has been enjoying a nice run of Big Ten play, but is it being overrated on offense after an easy schedule? The team has leaned on running back Tawee Walker, but can you trust him to go over his rushing yards total?
We discuss his player prop as well as Drew Allar's passing yards total below!
- Drew Allar OVER 209.5 Passing Yards
- Tawee Walker UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards
Drew Allar OVER 209.5 Passing Yards
I’m not sold that this Wisconsin defense is that special relative to what we’ve come to expect from the Badgers.
The two teams that Wisconsin has played inside the top 50 in EPA/Play this season, Alabama and USC, have been able to take the top off the Badgers with 38 or more points.
While the Badgers defensive metrics are strong against the pass, I believe a lot of that is schedule related and that this low water mark for Allar to clear is well within reason.
The Penn State offense is reliant on getting a good push up front with its running backs, but we have seen Allar able to push the ball down the field when called upon as the team is incredibly efficient through the air, fourth in EPA/Pass.
The clock will be running in this one as Penn State is outside the top 100 in seconds per play, but against an overrated Wisconsin secondary, I believe Allar can get over this mark, something he has done in four out of six games this season.
Tawee Walker UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards
Walker has taken over as the bellcow back in the Wisconsin defense after Chez Mellusi retired due to injuries midseason.
However, this is time to sell high on Walker against a stingy Penn State defensive front.
The Nittany Lions are as good as it gets at defending the run this season, third in defensive line yards, sixth in EPA/Rush and 15th in yards per carry allowed.
With the emergence of Braedyn Locke under center pushing the ball down the field, I expect that to be the point of attack for the Wisconsin offense as the team struggles to establish the run.
Yes, Walker ran for 198 yards against Rutgers two weeks ago and 126 against Northwestern, but the Badgers won by a combined 55 points. In an expected negative game script, I’m not sure Walker is capable of getting about 20 carries.
