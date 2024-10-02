Best College Football Prop Bets for Syracuse vs. UNLV
Friday night brings a host of high-end action, headlined by Syracuse traveling to Las Vegas to take on College Football Playoff contender UNLV.
Both teams have high-octane offense, so which players should we target in the player prop market? The Syracuse skill position players are being underrated against what appears to be a sturdy UNLV defense, but is this going to be a breakout game for the likes of LeQuint Allen, the team's star running back?
Here's the top player props for this Friday night showdown.
Best Prop Bets for Syracuse vs. UNLV in College Football Week 6
- LeQuint Allen OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
- Trebor Pena OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
- Ricky White OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
LeQuint Allen OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
UNLV’s defense is slightly overrated after a strong start to the season, but this will be the best offense he has faced to date. With that in mind, I’m looking to buy low on someone like Allen, who has gone over this mark in three of four games this season.
The Rebels' defense has been sturdy against the run, but we saw the likes of Devin Neal of Kansas rush for over 100 yards, the only offense that can block UNLV’s defense on its schedule to date.
The Orange ground game is being suppressed in this one, Allen is far too talented to have his rush total start with a “6.”
Trebor Pena OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
Pena is Kyle McCord’s favorite target, and in another fade of UNLV’s defense, I’ll target Pena’s over.
Yes, he only had four catches for 49 yards in a blowout win against Holy Cross, but against FBS competition, Pena has averaged 89 receiving yards and more than nine targets per game.
The UNLV defense is far improved, but against an elite passing game like Syracuse, it’s tough to look past the prior results of Pena and not see a big game on a fast track of Allegiant Stadium, especially if this is a negative game script like the point spread indicates.
Ricky White OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
White had his breakout game of the 2024 campaign when Hajj-Malik Williams stepped in as the new starting quarterback.
A run-first game script to start the season suppressed White’s output, but we saw what he was capable of in the blowout win against Fresno State, catching 10 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
White is going to inhale targets in a high-scoring affair, and with the new found Rebels passing game, he should have little issue getting over this mark against a Syracuse defense that is at the national average in EPA/Pass.
