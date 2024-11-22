Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas A&M vs. Auburn in Week 13
Texas A&M is playing for its College Football Playoff lives on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in SEC play against Auburn.
Both teams have had struggles at times on offense, but can Texas A&M unlock its freshman quarterback as a rusher against a sturdy Auburn defense, but one that has struggled to contain the quarterback. Can this be a big game for Marcel Reed on the ground?
What about Auburn signal caller Payton Thorne against a sturdy Texas A&M defensive line?
Here’s our full betting preview for this Week 13 showdown.
Best Player Props for Texas A&M vs. Auburn in Week 13
- Marcel Reed OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards
- Payton Thorne UNDER 204.5 Passing Yards
Marcel Reed OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards
Reed is a dynamic threat with a ton of raw ability, but currently his best trait is as a rusher. In five starts, he has rushed the ball double digit times in all but one, last week in a blowout win against New Mexico State.
While Auburn has a fearsome pass rush that is top 30 nationally in pass rush grade, the team has struggled with mobile quarterbacks. The team allowed Michael Hawkins of Oklahoma to run for 69 yards and Taylen Green to scoot for 80 this season.
Reed is a terror to handle in Aggies’ zone read scheme, and with the team’s shaky passing game on the road, the ball may stick with him more often.
This is my preferred method to bet on the Texas A&M offense.
Payton Thorne UNDER 204.5 Passing Yards
Thorne has been up-and-down all season, dealing with injuries as well, but I can’t trust him to put up a solid stat line when I see how he has fared in SEC play.
The Auburn passing game has struggled all season, 55th in the country according to PFF, and most of it is due to its struggles in league games. Thorne has cleared this total in only half of his SEC games as the team continues to lean on its running game.
Further, Thorne has really struggled under pressure, which is important against a top 25 pass rush defense in Texas A&M. This season, Thorne has completely only 38% of his passes under pressure which consists of nearly 28% of his dropbacks.
If he is under duress all night, I struggle to see the Auburn passing game getting going.
