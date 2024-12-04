Best College Football Prop Bets for Tulane vs. Army in American Athletic Championship Game
Tulane squandered the chance to host the AAC Championship Game and potentially make the College Football Playoff with a loss on Thanksgiving to Memphis, setting up a road game at Army for the title game.
The Black Knights have had an incredible season and will look to seal it with a league title in its first season in the AAC, but we have seen the team struggle against its toughest opponents. With two teams that have elite ground games, how will this change the player prop market?
Let’s dish out two for the AAC title game on Friday night.
- Makhi Hughes OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards
- Bryson Daily UNDER 81.5 Passing Yards
Makhi Hughes OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards
Hughes was shut down against Memphis on Thanksgiving, but that was more of an outlier than the norm.
He was contained to only 15 yards on nine carries against Memphis in a mostly negative game script, but Hughes has cleared this mark in seven of the 11 other games this season on a high workload.
On the season, Hughes is averaging north of 20 carries per game and nearly 109 yards per game and will draw a favorable matchup against Army’s rush defense that is 100th in EPA/Rush.
The Black Knights haven’t faced many elite rush attacks and are still underwhelming in their rush defense metrics. They fail to get into the backfield all too often, with 51 TFLs on the year, which is 119th in the country.
Hughes will anchor the second-best running game that Army has seen this season with Notre Dame being the best. The Fighting Irish ran for 273 yards in the win, and while Tulane may not get as much, I like Hughes to flirt with triple digits again.
Bryson Daily UNDER 81.5 Passing Yards
Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall has seen a triple option team in each of the last three seasons, including the last two against Army when he was with Troy.
Sumrall hasn’t played Daily directly, but he has shut down the triple-option passing game in all three. In 2022, Troy allowed 42 passing yards to Army, and only 63 in 2023. While Navy dealt with injuries this season, the team only passed for 13 yards.
Daily isn’t a high-volume passer by any means, and I’m not sure the explosive plays will be there for him either as I believe this game revolves around the ground game as Sumrall schemes around the Army pass attack.
