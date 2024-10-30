Best College Football Prop Bets for Tulane vs. Charlotte in Week 10
Tulane gets a showcase game as the only college football game on Thursday in hopes of furthering its claim to be the Group of Five College Football Playoff team.
With a sole focus on the Green Wave, let's focus on player props, including Tulane's budding star at quarterback Darian Mensah as well as one of his favorite targets Yulkeith Brown. As more than a two-touchdown chalk, can Tulane's offense put up big numbers?
Here's our favorite player props on Thursday night.
Best Prop Bets for Tulane vs. Charlotte
- Darian Mensah OVER 187.5 Passing Yards
- Yulkeith Brown OVER 32.5 Receiving Yards
Darian Mensah OVER 187.5 Passing Yards
Mensah is not afraid to go deep with the ball.
As the Green Wave has pummeled the competition so far this season, the team’s quarterback has been able to rack up yardage on a ton of big plays. He has 1,583 yards with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions on the year, but his volume has been iffy game-to-game.
Due to Tulane’s ability to blow teams out, Mensah has passed the ball more than 20 times in just four games. With that in mind, he has stayed under this number in three straight games as he has averaged about 18 pass attempts per game.
However, against a Charlotte defense that is bottom five nationally in explosive pass defense, I believe that Mensah can hit enough explosives to clear this pedestrian mark.
Yulkeith Brown OVER 32.5 Receiving Yards
Brown is an overlooked member of this Green Wave pass catching group. He has flirted with this number quite a bit on the season, clearing 30 yards in all but two games on the season with three games of 31 and 30 combined.
However, given Charlotte’s inability to limit chunk passes, this should be a perfect matchup for the 5’10” receiver to show out. Two-thirds of Brown’s targets have come more than 10 yards down the field as he is the player who stretches the defense vertically.
Brown only had one target last week against North Texas that went for 30 yards, but prior to that he has had at least three targets in five of seven games. He may only need one to get over this, but I like focusing on Brown to be the big play threat in this Tulane offense.
